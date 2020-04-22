The following events have been formally canceled in compliance with efforts to control COVID-19:
Lake County School District Performing Arts Department:
May 7: Elitch Garden Music Festival (Fifth-Eighth Grade Band and Choir and High School Concert Band).
May 12: Fifth-Twelfth Grade Roses Awards Concert.
May 14: Third-Fifth Grade Spring Concert.
Central Mountain Small Business Development Corporation:
April 27-28: Access to Money and Resources Conference.
May 18: CMSBDC Women’s Leadership Conference. The conference will be rescheduled for this coming fall.
Memorial Day:
May 25: KIA Motorcycle Ride and Lake County Memorial Day Service.
May 25: Tenth Mountain Foundation Memorial Day Service at Tennessee Pass.
To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or calendar@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, April 23
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners special meeting (tentative) via Zoom https://zoom.us/j/98231066099 password 1357; or call in +1 669 900 9128, meeting ID 98231066099 password 1357. Follow Lake County, Colorado YouTube Channel for meeting streaming and replay. Follow Lake County Government on Facebook for updates.
2:30 p.m. — Lake County elected official and department director meeting via Zoom htpps://zoom.us/j/91787332455, password 3579; or call in +1 669 900 9128, meeting ID 91787332455, password 3579. Follow Lake County, Colorado YouTube Channel for meeting streaming and replay. Follow Lake County Government on Facebook for updates.
5-7 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
Friday, April 24
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Saturday, April 25
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Monday, April 27
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting to discuss Gateway Village PUD Sketch Plan. Zoom https://zoom.us/j/96293573963, password 2468; or call in +16699009128, meeting ID 96293573963, password 2468. Follow Lake County, Colorado YouTube Channel for meeting streaming and replay. Follow Lake County Government on Facebook for updates.
Tuesday, April 28
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session (tentative) via Zoom https://zoom.us/j/242372132, password 2468; or call in +1 669 900 9128, meeting ID 242372132, password 2468. Follow Lake County, Colorado YouTube Channel for meeting streaming and replay. Follow Lake County Government on Facebook for updates.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education work session, 328 W. Fifth St. Call 719-486-6835 for meeting details.
Wednesday, April 29
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee via Zoom https://zoom.us/j/861592538,password 406620; or call in +1 345 248 7799, meeting ID 861592538, password 406620. Contact bhelmke@co.lake.co.us for updates.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session via Zoom https://zoom.us/j/97025114008, password 2468; or call in +1 669 900 9128, meeting ID 97025114008, password 2468. Follow Lake County, Colorado YouTube Channel for meeting streaming and replay. Follow Lake County Government on Facebook for updates.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. The meeting may be live-streamed on the City of Leadville’s YouTube Channel. Call 719-486-0349 for meeting details.
Thursday, April 30
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners special meeting (tentative) via Zoom https://zoom.us/j/98231066099 password 1357; or call in +1 669 900 9128, meeting ID 98231066099 password 1357. Follow Lake County, Colorado YouTube Channel for meeting streaming and replay. Follow Lake County Government on Facebook for updates.
2:30 p.m. — Lake County elected official and department director meeting via Zoom htpps://zoom.us/j/91787332455, password 3579; or call in +1 669 900 9128, meeting ID 91787332455, password 3579. Follow Lake County, Colorado YouTube Channel for meeting streaming and replay. Follow Lake County Government on Facebook for updates.
5-7 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.