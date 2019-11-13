To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Nov. 14
10:15 to 11 a.m. - Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Topic is “stone soup”.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
12 noon - Lunch and Learn at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Topics: Lake County Senior Entry Point and Long-Term Care Options.
5 to 6 p.m. - Walk-in Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. Enter at back door of church. 719-486-0673.
5:15 p.m. - Parkville Water Board meeting at the Parkville office, 2015 Poplar St. 486-1449.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
6 p.m. - Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Leadville Rod & Gun Club regular monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Chris Cary, 970-406-0129 or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801.
7 p.m. - Democratic Central Committee meeting at Leadville Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St.
7 to 8:30 p.m. - Basic Bike Maintenance at Leadvelo Bicicasa, sponsored by Get Ourdoors Leadville! Free. Adult must accompany 15 and younger.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Friday, November 15
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. - Bilingual Story Time at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
6 to 9:30 p.m. - International Film Series: “The Punk Singer”, a documentary about Kathleen Hanna at CMC Climax Building, Room 401.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, Nov. 16
10 to 11 a.m. - Town Hall Meeting with Senator Kerry Donovan and Representative Julie McCluskie at the Leadville Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St.
2 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth.
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
6 p.m. - Mountainfilm on Tour: a collection of 14 mountain films, each two to 16 minutes in length, at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Film showings begin at 7 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 18
7:30 a.m. - Senior Center bus to Blackhawk. All day, $5 fee, RSVP to Clo at 719-486-1170.
10 a.m. - Leadville Senior Center Advisory Board quarterly meeting, 421 West 6th St. 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners regular session at the court house, 505 Harrison.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
8:30 to 10:30 a.m. - Successful Business Tools: Social Media seminar sponsored by Colorado Small Business Development Center, at CMC Climax Building, Room 401. Register (free) at coloradosbdc.org/workshop.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
6 p.m. - Leadville City Council regular meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
6:30 p.m. - High Riders Snowmobile Club meets at Casa Sanchez Restaurant, 422 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Bingo at the Elk’s Club, 123 W. Fifth St. Open to public.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
8 a.m. - Food Bank of the Rockies at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Lineup begins at 8 a.m. Please bring a box or bag to carry food home.
8:30 to 9:30 a.m. - Community Coffee to discuss Leadville/Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, room 701.
9:45 a.m. - Lake County Facilities Task Force meeting to discuss future justice-center options, CMC Room 701.
1 p.m. - Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
5:30 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth.
6:30 to 8 p.m. - Language Exchange Night at the Lake County Public Library Amax Room, 1115 Harrison.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Thursday, Nov. 21
10:15 to 11 a.m. - Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Topic is “We are thankful”.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
12 noon - Lunch and Learn at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Topic: Medicare updates and open-enrollment information.
1 p.m. - St. Vincent Hospital Board of Directors meeting. SVH conference room, 822 W. Fourth St.
3 to 5 p.m. - Lake County Community Fund board meeting at Leadville City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Harrison Ave. Community members are invited to attend. Director@lakecountycommunityfund.org.
5 to 6 p.m. - Walk-in Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. Enter at back door of church. 719-486-0673.
5 to 7:30 p.m. - Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours at National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, co-hosted by Climax Molybdenum; 120 W. Ninth St. 719-486-3900.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
