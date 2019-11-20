To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Nov. 21
10:15 to 11 a.m. - Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Topic is “We are thankful”.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
12 noon - Lunch and Learn at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Topic: Medicare updates and open-enrollment information.
1 p.m. - St. Vincent Hospital Board of Directors meeting. SVH conference room, 822 W. Fourth St.
3 to 5 p.m. - Lake County Community Fund board meeting at Leadville City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Harrison Ave. Community members are invited to attend. Director@lakecountycommunityfund.org.
5 to 6 p.m. - Walk-in Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. Enter at back door of church. 719-486-0673.
5 to 7:30 p.m. - Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours at National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, co-hosted by Climax Molybdenum; 120 W. Ninth St. 719-486-3900.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
Friday, November 22
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. - Bilingual Story Time at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
6 to 9:30 p.m. - International Film Series: “Maiden”, a documentary about the first-ever all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World sailing race, at CMC Climax Building, Room 401.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, Nov. 23
2 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth St.
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Sunday, Nov. 24
3 to 5 p.m. - Andrew Wheating, world-class distance runner, will “meet, greet – and run” at CMC. Details at 719-486-4296 or dbrungardt@coloradomtn.edu.
Monday, Nov. 25
9 a.m. - Senior Center trip to Walmart and lunch in Salida. Van leaves from 421 W. Sixth St., or call 719-427-7417 to arrange a ride.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
4 p.m. - Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. - Lake County Tourism Panel meets in the CMC Library, room 317.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners work session at the court house, 505 Harrison.
6:30 p.m. - Lake County School Board work session at the school administration building, 107 Spruce St. 719-486-6800.
7 p.m. - Colo. Chapter No. 2 Order of Eastern Star meeting at the Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
8:30 to 9:30 a.m. - Community Coffee to discuss Leadville/Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, room 701.
1 p.m. - Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
5:30 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies, 421 W. Sixth St.
6 p.m. - Leadville Planning and Zoning meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving; Lake County offices and landfill closed Thursday and Friday
11:30 a.m. - Free community Thanksgiving Dinner at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
