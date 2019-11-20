To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.

Thursday, Nov. 21

10:15 to 11 a.m. - Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Topic is “We are thankful”.

11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.

12 noon - Lunch and Learn at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Topic: Medicare updates and open-enrollment information.

1 p.m. - St. Vincent Hospital Board of Directors meeting. SVH conference room, 822 W. Fourth St.

3 to 5 p.m. - Lake County Community Fund board meeting at Leadville City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Harrison Ave. Community members are invited to attend. Director@lakecountycommunityfund.org.

5 to 6 p.m. - Walk-in Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. Enter at back door of church. 719-486-0673.

5 to 7:30 p.m. - Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours at National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, co-hosted by Climax Molybdenum; 120 W. Ninth St. 719-486-3900.

5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.

7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.

7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.

