At least through March 22, there will be no public access to Lake County Courthouse or Leadville City Offices, Recreation and Aquatics Center, Public Library and GOL Gear Library. However, the Lake County Public Works, Public Health Agency and Landfill will remain open.
Lake County Senior Center has cancelled all activities. Chafee County Community Fund has cancelled all meetings and trainings.
Most churches have made adjustments to their services; call ahead. St. George Episcopal Church will be holding their Tuesday evening 5 p.m. service via zoom.com; Zoom ID 6653432022; all are welcome. The Herald will post other updates as they become available.
The following events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis:
Thursday, March 26
— Business After Hours at the Senior Center.
— Workshop on Preventing Youth Vaping (English) at Lake County High School.
Saturday, March 28
— Community Nature Connection snow-bike ride. Saturday, April 11
— Easter Egg Hunt at Ski Cooper.
— East Side Epic mountain-bike race on the East Side.
Note: some of these may be postponed or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, March 26
11:00 a.m. — Free sack lunch and food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
12 p.m. — St. Vincent Hospital Board of Directors telework meeting. Contact the hospital for access information.
5-6 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
Friday, March 27
11:00 a.m. — Free sack lunch and food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1:00 p.m. — Board of County Commissioners Special Meeting for a COVID-19 update at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
Saturday, March 28
11 a.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Monday, March 30
11:00 a.m. — Free sack lunch and food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1:00 p.m. — Board of County Commissioners Special Meeting at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
Tuesday, March 31
11:00 a.m. — Free sack lunch and food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Thursday, April 2
11:00 a.m. — Free sack lunch and food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5-6 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
