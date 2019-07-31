To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, August 1
8 a.m. - Chamber of Commerce board meeting, 809 Harrison Ave. 575-491-2208.
10 to 11:30 a.m. - Summer Reading Program for pre-schoolers at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 to 2:30 p.m. - Colorado Parks and Wildlife Junior Ranger Program meets at Ice Palace Park, 100 W. Tenth St.
1 to 3 p.m. - Discussion of Affordable Housing spearheaded by University of Denver graduate students. At CMC Room 317, in the library building.
1 to 3 p.m. - Summer Reading Program for sixth-graders through teens at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. For information, contact Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
6 p.m. - Bat-Palooza at the Fish Hatchery, 2846 Colo. 300. View and learn about bats.
6 to 7:30 p.m. - Celebrate Recovery meets at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Travis or Susan Farmer, 240-640-9165.
7 p.m. - Boom Days Committee Meeting at the Court House, 505 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Collegiate Peaks Forum. Dr. William Anderegg will speak on the future of Colorado’s forests at the Steam Plant in Salida, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
7 p.m. - Cloud City Veterans Club meeting at Eagles Lodge, 812 Hemlock St.
7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
Friday, August 2
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
2 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Boom Days, event schedule at leadvilleboomdays.org. See pages 14-15.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, August 3
7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. - Boom Days, events schedule at leadvilleboomdays.org. See pages 14-15.
2 to 4 p.m. - Community Talent Show at the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. TaborOperaHouse.net.
4 to 8 p.m. - 321 Fridays at Harperrose Studios features Mary Palumbo and Jenna Geldrich jewelry creations.
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7:30 to 9:30 p.m. - Vail Valley Band plays at the Tabor, 308 Harrison Ave. TaborOperaHouse.net.
Sunday, August 4
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Boom Days, event schedule at leadvilleboomdays.org. Or see pages 14-15.
Monday, August 5
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners regular session at the court house, 505 Harrison
5:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers family group ride. See cloudcitywheelers.com for details.
7 p.m. - TQL (Talk, Quilt, and Laugh), a quilting guild, meets in the Amax Room of the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Open to public; learn to quilt.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/step meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Tuesday, August 6
9 a.m. - Lake County Trails Coalition meeting at Mountainworks, 601 Harrison Ave. For more information or to get involved email info@cloudcitywheelers.org.
10 to 11:30 a.m. - Summer Reading Program for pre-schoolers at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 to 3 p.m. - Summer Reading Program for third- to fifth-graders at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave.
6:00 p.m. - Leadville City Council regular meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
6 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers adult group ride. Check cloudcitywheelers.com for location.
7:00 p.m. - Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. 5th St., public welcome. 719-486-0236.
Wednesday, August 7
8:30 to 9:30 a.m. - Community Coffee to discuss Leadville/Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, room 701.
10 to 11:30 a.m. - Summer Reading Program for kindergartners at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
1 p.m. - Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
1 to 3 p.m. - Summer Reading Program for third- to fifth-graders at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave.
6:00 p.m. - Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
6 p.m. - Mineral Belt Trail Committee meeting at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Howard Tritz, 486-4288.
6:30 p.m. - Veterans of Foreign Wars men’s post meeting and ladies auxiliary meeting at the Elks Lodge. Andy Ault, 486-3644.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Thursday, August 8
10 to 11:30 a.m. - Summer Reading Program for pre-schoolers at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 to 2:30 p.m. - Colorado Parks and Wildlife Junior Ranger Program meets at Ice Palace Park, 100 W. Tenth St.
1 to 3 p.m. - Summer Reading Program for sixth-graders through teens at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
5:15 p.m. - Parkville Water Board meeting at the Parkville office, 2015 Poplar St. 486-1449.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. 719-486-3766.
6 to 7:30 p.m. - Celebrate Recovery meets at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Travis or Susan Farmer, 240-640-9165.
6:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers board meeting at Mountainworks, 601 Harrison.
7 p.m. - Leadville Rod & Gun Club regular monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Chris Cary, 970-406-0129 or Ron Valentine, 486-1801.
7 p.m. - Democratic Central Committee meeting at Leadville Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St.
7 p.m. - Cloud City Veterans Club meeting at Eagles Lodge, 812 Hemlock St.
7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
