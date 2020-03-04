To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or calendar@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, March 5
8 a.m. — Chamber of Com-merce board meeting, 809 Harrison Ave. 575-491-2208.
9 a.m. — Silverthorne Shopping and Lunch, Senior Center bus trip. Call 719-486-1774 to sign up.
10:15-11 a.m. — Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
12:15 p.m. — Lions Club weekly meeting at CMC Coronado Cafe Bldg Room 701. 719-486-8488.
1 p.m. — Board of County Commissioners will hold a work session on communications with the Leadville Herald editor at the courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
5-6 p.m. — Walk-in Food Pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
6:30 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers board meeting at Mountainworks, 601 Harrison.
7 p.m. — Cloud City Veterans Club meeting at Eagles Lodge, 812 Hemlock St.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3657.
7:30 p.m. — Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
Friday, March 6
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
3:45-4:45 p.m. — Bilingual Story Time at Lake County Public Library Amax Room, 1115 Harrison Ave.
6-8 p.m. — Skijoring registration at the Elks Club, 123 W. Fifth St. leadvilleskijoring.us.
6:30 p.m. — Harrison Nordic Knockout Sprints. Registration in front of Melanzana. leadvillenordic.com.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, March 7
7 a.m. — Pancake Breakfast at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St, $9 fee benefits sixth-grade scholarships to Colorado Outward Bound.
9:30 a.m. — Lake County Republican Caucus and Assembly at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St.
9:30 a.m. — Calcutta at Sixth and Harrison; Skijoring begins at noon with Joe Manly playing the national anthem. leadvilleskijoring.us.
2 p.m. — Lake County Democratic Party Caucus at Lake County High School auditorium, 1000 W. Fourth St.
4-6 p.m. — Open House at the Tabor, 308 Harrison Ave. Updates, hot drinks, cookies.
5 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
6 p.m. — Mineral Belt Mayhem on the Mineral Belt Trail. Registration at 4 p.m. at Cycles of Life, 309 Harrison Ave or pre-register at cloudcitywheelers.com
7 p.m. — Backcountry Film Festival at Periodic Brewing, 115 E. Seventh St.
Sunday, March 8
7 a.m. — Pancake Breakfast at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St, $9 fee benefits sixth-grade scholarships to Colorado Outward Bound.
9:30 a.m. — Calcutta at Sixth and Harrison; Skijoring begins at noon with Joe Manly playing the national anthem. leadvilleskijoring.us.
10 a.m. — Nordic Paintball Biathlon at Tennessee Pass Nordic Center. Registration begins at 9 a.m. leadvillenordic.com.
Monday, March 9
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
4 p.m. — Lake County Plan-ning Commission meeting at the courthouse, 505 Harrison.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Language Exchange Night at the Amax Room, Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Tuesday, March 10
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Board of County Commissioners work session at the courthouse, 505 Harrison.
5 p.m. — Lake County School Board regular meeting at the school administration building, 107 Spruce St. 719-486-6800.
6 p.m. — City Council/Historic Preservation Commission Meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County Public Library board of trustees regular monthly meeting. Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. 719-486-0569.
7 p.m. — Colo. Chapter No. 2 Order of Eastern Star meeting at the Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 970-989-3657.
Wednesday, Mar. 11
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee to discuss Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe Building, Room 701.
1 p.m. — Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Seniors call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
5 p.m. — State of the Community, presentations by eight local organizations of recent activities and plans. At Freight, 320 E. Ninth St.
6:15 p.m. — Lake County Republican Central Committee meeting at the Lake County Public Library. Patti Nagel, 970-401-1349.
6:30 p.m. — Veterans of Foreign Wars men’s post meeting and auxiliary meeting at the Elks Lodge. Andy Ault, 719-486-3644.
7 p.m. — Mineral Belt Trail Advisory Board meeting at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
Thursday, March 12
9 a.m. — LCOSI meeting at CMC Climax Molybdenum Leadership Building, Room 401. LCOSI.com or 719-486-2772.
Noon — Alzheimer’s Disease, Lunch and Learn Series at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St.
12:15 p.m. — Lions Club weekly meeting at CMC Coronado Cafe Bldg Room 701. 719-486-8488.
2:45-3:45 p.m. — Alzheimer’s Community Forum at the Lake County Public Library Amax Room, 1115 Harrison Ave.
5-6 p.m. — Walk-in Food Pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water Board meeting at the Parkville office, 2015 Poplar St. 486-1449.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
6:30-7 p.m. — Preschool Pajama Party at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
7 p.m. — Leadville Rod & Gun Club regular monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Chris Cary, 970-406-0129 or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801.
7 p.m. — Democratic Central Committee meeting at Leadville Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St.
