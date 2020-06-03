To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or calendar@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, June 4
7 a.m.-9 a.m. — Safeway shopping for seniors. Call the Lake County Senior Center for a ride at 710-486-1774.
9 a.m. — Senior Center trip to Salida Walmart. Call to sign up, 719-486-1774.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners special meeting (tentative). See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login IDs and passwords, call-in phone numbers and details re meeting streaming and replay.
2:30 p.m. — Lake County elected official and department director meeting. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login IDs and passwords, call-in phone numbers and details.
3:30 p.m. — Lake County Recovery Team Meeting: Economic Recovery Focus. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login IDs and passwords, call-in phone numbers and details re meeting streaming and replay.
Friday, June 5
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 841 2152 0880.
Saturday, June 6
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Sunday, June 7
7 p.m. — Timberline AA BB study meeting via Zoom, ID 480 183 048.
Monday, June 8
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12and12 meeting via Zoom, ID 710 129 022.
Tuesday, June 9
7 a.m.-9 a.m. — Safeway shopping for seniors. Call the Lake County Senior Center for a ride at 710-486-1774.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5 p.m. — Lake County School District Board of Education regular meeting at the school administration building, 107 Spruce St. 719-486-6800.
5-6:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Wednesday, June 10
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login IDs and passwords, or contact bhelmke@co.lake.co.us for updates.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session (tentative). See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login IDs and passwords.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. See colorado.gov/leadville for Zoom and call-in details. The meeting may be live-streamed on the City of Leadville’s YouTube Channel. Call 719-486-0349 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open Zoom meeting, ID 876 3946 6638.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.