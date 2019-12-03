To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Dec. 5
8 a.m. - Chamber of Commerce board meeting, 809 Harrison Ave. 575-491-2208
10:15 to 11 a.m. - Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - Board of County Commissioners meeting to discuss tobacco policy. At the courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
5 to 6 p.m. - Walk-in Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. Enter at back door of church. 719-486-0673.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
6:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers board meeting at Mountainworks, 601 Harrison.
7 p.m. - Cloud City Veterans Club meeting at Eagles Lodge, 812 Hemlock St.
7 p.m. - Lake County High School ninth through 12th grade band and choir concert at the high school, 1000 W. Fourth St.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
Friday, Dec. 6
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Community Appreciation Day at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, 120 W. Ninth St.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 to 4 p.m. - Board of County Commissioners hosts a group presentation of the 2020 budget at the courthouse, 505 Harrison.
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. - Bilingual Story Time at Lake County Public Library Amax Room, 1115 Harrison Ave.
4 to 7 p.m. - A Taste of Leadville fundraiser for St. George’s new kitchen project in conjunction with the Parade of Lights. Tickets online at stgeorgeleadville.com or at City on a Hill Friday from 9 to 4 p.m.
6 to 7 p.m. - Parade of Lights sponsored by Leadville/Lake County Chamber of Commerce. See ad this paper.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, Dec 7
Pearl Harbor Remembrance
10 a.m. - Holiday shoot - action pistol at the Leadville Rod and Gun Club range. 719-486-3096 or 719-486-1801.
10 to 2 p.m. - Family Frozen Treasure Hunt. Meet at Turquoise Lake dam for snowshoeing and chili/pozole tailgate. Free. Sponsored by Get Outdoors Leadville.
2 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth St.
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Sunday, Dec. 8
10:30 a.m. - Our Lady of Guadalupe Procession from St. Joseph Church to Annunciation Church.
Monday, Dec. 9
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
4 p.m. - Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Will discuss proposed gravel pit on Highway 91.
6 p.m. - “Trails Talk”: discuss plans and ideas for new trails, hosted by Cloud City Wheelers at Mountainworks, 601 Harrison.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners work session at the courthouse, 505 Harrison.
5 p.m. - Lake County School Board regular meeting at the school administration building, 107 Spruce St. 719-486-6800.
5:30 p.m. - Historic Preservation Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
6:30 p.m. - Lake County Public Library board of trustees regular monthly meeting. Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. 719-486-0569.
7 p.m. - Lake County High School seventh and eighth grade band and choir concert at the high school, 1000 W. Fourth St.
7 p.m. - Colo. Chapter No. 2 Order of Eastern Star meeting at the Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
8:30 to 9:30 a.m. - Community Coffee to discuss Leadville/Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, room 701.
1 p.m. - Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
5:30 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth St.
6 p.m. - Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
6:15 p.m. - Lake County Republican Central Committee meeting at the Lake County Public Library. Patti Nagel, 970-401-1349.
6:30 p.m. - Lake County Intermediate School winter music concert at the high school, 1000 W. Fourth St.
6:30 p.m. - Veterans of Foreign Wars men’s post meeting and auxiliary meeting at the Elks Lodge. Andy Ault, 719-486-3644.
7 p.m. - Mineral Belt Trail Advisory Board meeting at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Thursday, Dec. 12
10:15 to 11 a.m. - Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
5 to 6 p.m. - Walk-in Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. Enter at back door of church. 719-486-0673.
5:15 p.m. - Parkville Water Board meeting at the Parkville office, 2015 Poplar St. 486-1449.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
7 p.m. - Leadville Rod and Gun Club monthly club meeting at the clubhouse, Gun Club Road .
7 p.m. - Democratic Central Committee meeting at Leadville Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7 to 8:30 p.m. - Nature-based Brain Science: Taylor Trelka discusses using the natural environment to reduce stress. At CMC Library Building, Room 317. Free. Sponsored by Get Outdoors Leadville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.