Thursday, Oct. 24
10:15 to 11 a.m. - Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Topic is “rocks rock!”.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - St. Vincent Hospital Board of Directors meeting. SVH conference room, 822 W. Fourth St.
4 p.m. - Weekly trail maintenance on the Timberline Trail behind CMC. Meet under the powerline near the Boulder intersection. Tools and training provided. cloudcitywheelers.com.
4 to 7 p.m. - 140th Anniversary Gala, in conjunction with Cham-ber of Commerce Business After Hours, features open houses at the Herald Democrat 4 to 4:30, the Tabor Opera House 5 to 5:30, and the Silver Dollar 5:30 on. See ad. Leadville/Lake County Chamber of Commerce. 719-486-3900.
5 to 6:30 p.m. - Walk-in Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. Info at 603-801-6334.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
7 p.m. - Lake County Civic Center Association meeting at the Heritage Museum, 102 E. Ninth St.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Friday, Oct. 25
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
6 to 9:30 p.m. - International Film Series: “Waltz with Bashir”, a 2008 Israeli documentary of one man’s memories of the 1982 Lebanon war. At CMC Climax Building, Room 401.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, Oct. 26
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Pumpkin Patch at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. A Halloween-themed carnival.
2 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth St.
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Sunday, Oct. 27
2 to 5 p.m. - CMC Haunted Hills Costume Races at CMC. College womens’ 5K at 2 p.m. ($10), one-mile fun ride and 6.66K mountain-bike at 2:30 p.m. ($20, under 18 $10), college mens’ 7K at 3:15 ($10), and one-mile fun run and 6.66K trail run at 4 p.m. ($20, under 18 $10). Register at colomtn.me/HauntedHills2019.
Monday, Oct. 28
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
4 p.m. - Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
5:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers family group ride. See cloudcitywheelers.com for details.
6:15 p.m. - Share your vision presentation by architectural design firm seeking community input at West Park Elementary, 130 W. 12th St. Free dinner.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - New Year and New Employment Laws: Changing Landscape. Seminar on hiring and keeping top talent within the context of new employment laws, sponsored by the Colorado Small Business Development Center. At CMC Climax Building, Room 401. Register (free) online at clients.coloradosbdc.org/workshop
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
5:15 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers adult group ride. Meet at Cycles of Life.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
8:30 to 9:30 a.m. - Community Coffee to discuss Leadville/Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, room 701.
1 p.m. - Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
5:30 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth St.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Halloween
10:15 to 11 a.m. - Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Topic is “Ghosts! Ghosts!!.” Costumes welcome.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
4 p.m. - Weekly trail maintenance on the Timberline Trail behind CMC. Meet under the powerline near the Boulder intersection. Tools and training provided. cloudcitywheelers.com.
4:30 to 8 p.m. - Trick or Treat Street, featuring Harrison Avenue businesses from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., followed by residences down West Seventh Street from 5 to 8 p.m.
5 to 7 p.m. - Trick or Treat at the Mining Museum’s Hard Rock Mine, 120 W. Ninth St. Free. Children must be accompanied by adults.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
