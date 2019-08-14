To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, August 15
10:30 a.m. - Brunch at the Senior Center. $2 donation. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 to 2:30 p.m. - Colorado Parks and Wildlife Junior Ranger Program meets at Ice Palace Park, 100 W. Tenth St.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
6 to 7:30 p.m. - Celebrate Recovery meets at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Travis or Susan Farmer, 240-640-9165.
7 to 8:30 p.m. - Community Nature Connection mini-course on melding contemplative practices and visualization using a digital camera or smartphone. At CMC Climax Building, Room 401. Free. Under 15 ok with an adult.
7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
Friday, August 16
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, August 17
4 a.m. - LT 100-mile endurance run starts at Sixth and Harrison.
9 a.m. - Mount Massive Golf Course Club Tournament, 259 County Road 5, 719-486-2176.
9 a.m. - Leadville’s New Shooting Range Work Day hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Meet at 12655 US Highway 24 (Saturday’s parking lot), lunch provided. Kail Glenn 719-539-8415.
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Sunday, August 18
9 a.m. - Lake County Open at the Mount Massive Golf Course, 259 County Road 5, 719-486-2176 or mtmassivegolf.com.
10 a.m. - LT 100-mile endurance run concludes at Sixth and Harrison.
Monday, August 19
7:30 a.m. - Senior Center bus to Blackhawk. All day, $5 fee, RSVP to 719-486-1170.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners regular session at the court house, 505 Harrison
5:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers family group ride. See cloudcitywheelers.com for details.
7 p.m. - TQL (Talk, Quilt, and Laugh), a quilting guild, meets in the Amax Room of the Lake County Public Library, 1115
