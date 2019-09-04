To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Sept. 5
8 a.m. - Chamber of Commerce board meeting, 809 Harrison Ave. 575-491-2208.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
4 to 6 p.m. - Weekly trail maintenance on the Timberline Trail behind CMC. Meet under the powerline near the Boulder intersection. Tools and training provided. cloudcitywheelers.com.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
6 to 7:30 p.m. - Celebrate Recovery meets at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Travis or Susan Farmer, 240-640-9165.
6:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers board meeting at Mountainworks, 601 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Cloud City Veterans Club meeting at Eagles Lodge, 812 Hemlock St.
7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
Friday, Sept. 6
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
6 p.m. - We Love Leadville Community Dinner at the Ice Palace Park, 100 W. 10th St.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, Sept. 7
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Leadville Community Market on the Treeline patio, 615 Harrison Ave.
5 p.m. - Have a Seat for Main Street, live and silent auction fundraiser to benefit Leadville Main Street. Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave.
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Monday, Sept. 9
10:00 a.m. - Leadville Senior Center Advisory Board meeting, 421 West 6th St. 719-486-1774.
4 p.m. - Lake County Planning Commission meeting at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
5:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers family group ride. See cloudcitywheelers.com for details.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners work session at the court house, 505 Harrison.
5 p.m. - Lake County School Board regular meeting at the school administration building, 107 Spruce St. 719-486-6800.
5:30 p.m. - Historic Preservation Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
6 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers adult group ride. Check cloudcitywheelers.com for location.
6 p.m. - Dirtbag Mastermind Quiz Show, part of the Continental Divide Trail Southbound Trail Daze program, at the Manhattan Bar, 618 Harrison Ave.
6:30 p.m. - Lake County Public Library board of trustees regular monthly meeting. Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. 719-486-0569.
7 p.m. - Colo. Chapter No. 2 Order of Eastern Star meeting at the Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
8:30 to 9:30 a.m. - Community Coffee to discuss Leadville/Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, room 701.
1 p.m. - Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Call 719-486-1774 for a ride to shop or run an errand.
6 p.m. - Leadville - Twin Lakes Continental Divide Trail Gateway Communities Designation award meeting at Treeline Kitchen roof deck, 615 Harrison Ave.
6 p.m. - Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
6:15 p.m. - Lake County Republican Central Committee meeting at the Lake County Public Library. Patti Nagel, 970-401-1349.
6:30 p.m. - Veterans of Foreign Wars men’s post meeting and ladies auxiliary meeting at the Elks Lodge. Andy Ault, 486-3644.
7 p.m. - Mineral Belt Trail Advisory Board meeting at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Thursday, Sept. 12
9 a.m. - LCOSI meeting at CMC Climax Molybdenum Leadership Building. LCOSI.com or 719-486-2772.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
4 to 6 p.m. - Weekly trail maintenance on the Timberline Trail behind CMC. Meet under the powerline near the Boulder intersection. Tools and training provided. cloudcitywheelers.com.
5:15 p.m. - Parkville Water Board meeting at the Parkville office, 2015 Poplar St. 486-1449.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
6 p.m. - Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meets at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St.
6 to 7:30 p.m. - Celebrate Recovery meets at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Travis or Susan Farmer, 240-640-9165.
7 p.m. - Leadville Rod & Gun Club regular monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Chris Cary, 970-406-0129 or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801.
7 p.m. - Democratic Central Committee meeting at Leadville Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St.
7 to 8:30 p.m. - Community Nature Connection. Andrea Kurth will show how to create art using nature as a guide and medium. Free. At the Climax Building, CMC. 719-293-5533.
