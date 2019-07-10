To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, July 11
10 to 11:30 a.m. - Summer Reading Program for pre-schoolers at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11 a.m. - Senior Center Pot Luck at Huck Finn Park. $2 or bring a side. 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 to 3 p.m. - Summer Reading Program for sixth-graders through teens at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. For information, contact Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
6 p.m. - Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting at the court house, 505 Harrison Ave.
Friday, July 12
9:30 - 10 a.m. - Culpepper and Merriweather Circus raises the Big Top and offers tours at the rodeo grounds, W. Sixth St. and McWethy Dr.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
12 noon - Senior Center meal, 421 W. Sixth St., call for reservations before 9:30 a.m. on day of meal, 719-486-1774.
5 and 7:30 p.m. - Culpepper and Merriweather Circus shows, W. Sixth St. and McWethy Dr. Info at cmcircus.com.
7 p.m. - Timberline Al- Anon open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
7:30 p.m. - “The Fantastciks”, an LCCCA Community Theater Production directed by Scott Carroll at the Tabor, 308 Harrison. TaborOperaHouse.net.
Saturday, July 13
10 a.m. - Leadville Rod and Gun Club new range work day. Chris Cary, 970-406-0129 or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801.
2 and 4:30 p.m. - Culpepper and Merriweather Circus shows, W. Sixth St. and McWethy Dr. Info at cmcircus.com.
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7:30 p.m. - “The Fantastciks”, an LCCCA Community Theater Production directed by Scott Carroll at the Tabor, 308 Harrison. TaborOperaHouse.net.
8:30 p.m. - Matchless After Dark. Stargazing and ghost stories with psychic Sarah Paige. At the Matchless Mine, up E. Seventh St.
Sunday, July 14
4 p.m. - Party for the Preserve. Benefit on behalf of the Ark River Community Preserve. Food, cash bar, silent auction. At Periodic Brewery, 115 E. Seventh St.
Monday, July 15
7:30 a.m. - Senior Center Bus to Blackhawk. Call Clo at 719-486-1170 for info or to sign up. $5 excursion fee.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners regular session at the court house, 505 Harrison
5:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers family group ride. See cloudcitywheelers.com for details.
6 to 9 p.m. - Tabor Youth Collective. Monologue and scene workshop with John Nelson and Sara Edwards. Outreach@taboroperahouse.net.
7 p.m. - TQL (Talk, Quilt, and Laugh), a quilting guild, meets in the Amax Room of the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Open to public; learn to quilt.
7 p.m. - Timberline Al-Anon open/step meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Tuesday, July 16
9:30 to 11 a.m. - Area Agency on Aging will be at the Amax Room of the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave, to answer questions regarding AAA programs and to assist with filling out forms.
10 to 11:30 a.m. - Summer Reading Program for pre-schoolers at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11 to 1:30 p.m. - Area Agency on Aging will be at the Senior Center to answer questions regarding AAA programs and to assist with filling out forms, 421 W. Sixth St. 719-539-3341.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
12 noon - Senior Center meal, 421 W. Sixth St., call for reservations before 9:30 a.m. on day of meal, 719-486-1774.
1 to 3 p.m. - Summer Reading Program for third- to fifth-graders at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave.
6 p.m. - Leadville City Council regular meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
6 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers adult group ride. Check cloudcitywheelers.com for location.
7 to 8:30 p.m. - Bridge lessons at the Amax Room, Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison. Laura Main 719-293-4235. Free.
Wednesday, July 17
8 a.m. - Food Bank of the Rockies at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Lineup begins at 8 a.m. Please bring a box or bag to carry food home.
8:30 to 9:30 a.m. - Community Coffee to discuss Leadville/Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, room 701.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) filing assistance, Michelle Nay at St. Vincents Hospital. Call 719-530-2594 for appointment.
9:45 a.m. - Lake County Facilities Task Force meeting to discuss future justice-center options, CMC Room 701.
10 to 11:30 a.m. - Summer Reading Program for kindergartners at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
12 Noon - Lake County Community Fund board meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Community members are invited to attend. Info@lakecountycommunityfund.org or lakecountycommunityfund@gmail.com.
12 noon - Senior Center meal, 421 W. Sixth St., call for reservations before 9:30 a.m. on day of meal, 719-486-1774
1 to 3 p.m. - Summer Reading Program for third- to fifth-graders at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Timberline Al-Anon bilingual open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Thursday, July 18
10 to 11:30 a.m. - Summer Reading Program for pre-schoolers at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
10:30 a.m. - Senior Center Brunch at 421 W. Sixth St. $2. RSVP to 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 to 3 p.m. - Summer Reading Program for sixth-graders through teens at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. For information, contact Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
6 to 7:30 p.m. - Celebrate Recovery meets at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Travis or Susan Farmer, 240-640-9165.
