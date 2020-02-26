To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or calendar@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Feb. 27
9 a.m. — Senior Center trip to Walmart, lunch in Salida. Van leaves from the Senior Center, call for a ride. 719-486-1774.
10:15 to 11 a.m. — Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave.
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
12:15 p.m. — Lions Club weekly meeting at CMC Coronado Cafe Bldg Room 701. 719-486-8488.
5 to 6 p.m. — Walk-in Food Pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
5:30 p.m. — Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours. $7 for chamber members. Hosted by Mount Massive Liquors and Independence Realty at the Lofts@Harrison, 322 Harrison Ave. 719-486-3900.
6:30 p.m. — Impact of the 10th Mountain Division on Colorado Skiing, a talk by Jennifer Mason at the Lake County High School auditorium, 1000 W. Fourth St. Free.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3657.
7 p.m. — Lake County Civic Center Association meeting at the Heritage Museum, 102 E. Ninth St.
Friday, Feb. 28
10 a.m. — 10th Mountain Day at Ski Cooper. Parade of flags and serpentine ski-down at 1:30 p.m., memorial service at Tennessee Pass at 3:30 p.m.
11 a.m. — Board of County Commissioners will hold a work session regarding the proposed justice center. At the courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
12 noon — National Snowshoe Championships event check-in and course review, at CMC. Reception at 5 p.m.
3:45 to 4:45 p.m. — Bilingual Story Time at Lake County Public Library Amax Room, 1115 Harrison Ave.
5:45 p.m. — Meet the Finalists in LCSD Superintendent Search, at Lake County High School Auditorium, 1000 W. Fourth St.
6 p.m. — “Margaret’s Museum” CMC’s “Mining Goes to the Movies” series at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, 120 W. Seventh St.
6 to 8 p.m. — Timberline AA at 7 p.m. St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, Feb. 29
7:30 a.m. — National Snow-shoe Championships at CMC. Schedule: 2020ussnowshoechampionships.com/2020-nationals.
5 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
6 p.m. — Artist Sarah Gjertson will discuss her work and the unsung role of women in the development of the West at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, 120 W. Seventh St
Sunday, March 1
7:30 a.m. — National Snow-shoe Championships at CMC, beginning with a public snowshoe team relay race. Schedule: 2020ussnowshoechampionships.com/2020-nationals.
Monday, March 2
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. — Board of County Commissioners regular session at the courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Language Exchange Night at the Amax Room, Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Tuesday, March 3
9 a.m. — Lake County Trails Coalition meeting at Montenegro, 601 Harrison Ave. For more information or to get involved email info@cloudcitywheelers.org.
10 a.m. — Food Bank at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. 11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council regular meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 970-989-3657.
Wednesday, March 4
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee to discuss Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe Building, Room 701.
1 p.m. — Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Seniors call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
6 p.m. — Mineral Belt Trail Committee meeting at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Howard Tritz, 719-486-4288.
6 to 9 p.m. — Lake County Trails Coalition is seeking community input on future trails, at Pb Brewing, 115 E. Seventh St.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-3087.
Thursday, March 5
8 a.m. — Chamber of Com-merce board meeting, 809 Harrison Ave. 575-491-2208.
10:15 to 11 a.m. — Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
12:15 p.m. — Lions Club weekly meeting at CMC Coronado Cafe Bldg Room 701. 719-486-8488.
5 to 6 p.m. — Walk-in Food Pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
6:30 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers board meeting at Mountainworks, 601 Harrison.
7 p.m. — Cloud City Veterans Club meeting at Eagles Lodge, 812 Hemlock St.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3657.
7:30 p.m. — Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
