Thursday, June 18
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
2:30 p.m. — Lake County elected officials and department directors meeting. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login ID and password, call-in phone numbers and details of meeting streaming and replay.
Friday, June 19
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4 p.m. — Cloud City Farm market at 440 McWethy Drive. Details at 719-465-6164.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 841 2152 0880.
Saturday, June 20
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Sunday, June 21
Father’s Day
7 p.m. — Timberline AA BB study meeting via Zoom, ID 480 183 048.
Monday, June 22
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting. See lakecountyco.com for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12and12 meeting via Zoom, ID 710 129 022.
Tuesday, June 23
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login ID and password, call-in phone numbers and details of meeting streaming and replay.
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County School Board meeting at the school administration building, 107 Spruce St. Call 719-486-6800 for details.
Wednesday, June 24
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login IDs and passwords, or contact bhelmke@co.lake.co.us for updates.
12 noon — St. Vincent Hospital Board of Directors meeting at the SVH Conference Room, 822 W. Fourth St. 719-486-7135.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session (tentative). See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login IDs and passwords, call-in phone numbers and details.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. See colorado.gov/leadville for Zoom and call-in details. The meeting may be live-streamed on the City of Leadville’s YouTube Channel. Call 719-486-0349 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open Zoom meeting, ID 876 3946 6638
Thursday, June 25
9 a.m. — Senior Center trip to Salida Walmart and lunch. Call the Lake County Senior Center to arrange a ride at 719-486-1774.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
