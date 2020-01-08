To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Jan. 9
9 a.m. - LCOSI meeting at CMC Climax Molybdenum Leadership Building, Room 401. LCOSI.com or 719-486-2772.
10:15 to 11 a.m. - Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Topic: building snowmen.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
5 to 6 p.m. - Walk-in Food Pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
5:15 p.m. - Parkville Water Board meeting at the Parkville office, 2015 Poplar St. 486-1449.
6 p.m. - Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
6:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers board meeting at Mountainworks, 601 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Leadville Rod & Gun Club regular monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Info at 970-406-0129 or 719-486-1801.
7 p.m. - Democratic Central Committee meeting at Leadville Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7 to 8:30 p.m. - Community Nature Connection: Local florist and artist Destinee Lukianoff demonstrates floral wreath construction at CMC Climax Gym Building, Room 401. Sponsored by Get Outdoors Leadville; free.
Friday, Jan. 10
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. - Bilingual Story Time at Lake County Public Library Amax Room, 1115 Harrison.
5 to 10 p.m. - Full Moon Ski - Snowshoe - Fat Bike event at Tennessee Pass Nordic Center. Live music at 7 p.m. Details at tennesseepass.com.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
7 to 9 p.m. - Full Moon Glow Skate at the Huck Finn Ice Rink, 650 W. Fourth St.
Saturday, Jan. 11
2 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth St.
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Monday, Jan. 13
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
4 p.m. - Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
6:30 p.m. - High Riders Snowmobile Club meeting at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners work session with the golf course board at the courthouse, 505 Harrison.
5 p.m. - Lake County School Board regular meeting at the school administration building, 107 Spruce St. 719-486-6800.
6 p.m. - Special City Council Meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
6:30 p.m. - Lake County Public Library board of trustees regular monthly meeting. Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. 719-486-0569.
7 p.m. - Colo. Chapter No. 2 Order of Eastern Star meeting at the Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
8 a.m. - Food Bank of the Rockies at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Lineup begins at 8 a.m. Please bring a box or bag to carry food home.
8:30 a.m. - Community Coffee to discuss Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, Room 701.
9 a.m. - Leadville Urban Renewal Authority Executive Session at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
9:45 a.m. - Lake County Facilities Task Force meeting to discuss future justice-center options, CMC Room 701.
1 p.m. - Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
5:30 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth St.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Thursday, Jan. 16
10:15 to 11 a.m. - Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
12:15 p.m. - Lions Club weekly meeting at CMC Coronado Cafe Bldg Room 701. 719-486-8488.
5 to 6 p.m. - Walk-in Food Pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.