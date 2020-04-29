The following events have been formally canceled in compliance with efforts to control COVID-19:
May 7: Lake County High School Blood Drive.
May 7-14: Lake County School District Performing Arts Department Concerts.
May 18: Central Small Business Development Corporation Women’s Leadership Conference.
May 25: KIA Motorcycle Ride and Memorial Day Service.
May 25: Tenth Mountain Foundation Memorial Day Service at Tennessee Pass.
June 6: Turquoise Lake 20K trail and road run.
June 7: Fish Hatchery 5K trail run.
To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or calendar@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, April 30
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners special meeting (tenative). See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login IDs and passwords, call-in phone numbers and details. Meeting streaming and replay available on Lake County, Colorado YouTube Channel.
2:30 p.m. — Lake County elected official and department director update. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login IDs and passwords, call-in phone numbers and details. Meeting streaming and replay available on Lake County, Colorado YouTube Channel.
5-7 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
Friday, May 1
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1:30 p.m. — FEMA public assistance applicant briefing. See lakecountyco.com for call-in phone numbers and details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open Zoom meeting, ID 841 2152 0880.
Saturday, May 2
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Sunday, May 3
6 p.m. — Timberline AA open Zoom meeting, ID 480 183 048.
Monday, May 4
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login IDs and passwords, call-in phone numbers and details. Meeting streaming and replay available on Lake County, Colorado YouTube Channel.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open Zoom meeting, ID 710 129 022.
Tuesday, May 5
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session (tentative). See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login IDs and passwords, call-in phone numbers and details. Meeting streaming and replay available on Lake County, Colorado YouTube Channel.
5-6:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. See colorado.gov/leadville for Zoom and call-in details. The meeting may be live-streamed on the City of Leadville’s YouTube Channel. Call 719-486-0349 for details.
Wednesday, May 6
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login IDs and passwords, or contact bhelmke@co.lake.co.us for updates.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login IDs and passwords, call-in phone numbers and details. Meeting streaming and replay available on Lake County, Colorado YouTube Channel.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open Zoom meeting, ID 876 3946 6638.
Thursday, May 7
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners special meeting (tentative). See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login IDs and passwords, call-in phone numbers and details. Meeting streaming and replay available on Lake County, Colorado YouTube Channel.
2:30 p.m. — Lake County elected official and department director update. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login IDs and passwords, call-in phone numbers and details. Meeting streaming and replay available on Lake County, Colorado YouTube Channel.
5-7 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
