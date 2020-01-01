To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Jan. 2
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
5 to 6 p.m. - Walk-in Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. Enter at back door of church. 719-486-0673.
7 p.m. - Cloud City Veterans Club scheduled meeting at Eagles Lodge, 812 Hemlock St.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 scheduled meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
Friday, Jan. 3
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. - Bilingual Story Time at Lake County Public Library Amax Room, 1115 Harrison.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, Jan. 4
2 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth St.
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Monday, Jan. 6
9 a.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting at the courthouse, 505 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
6:30 p.m. - Language Exchange Night at the Amax Room, Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave.
6:30 p.m. - High Riders Snowmobile Club meeting at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Lake County School District classes resume
9 a.m. - Lake County Trails Coalition meeting at Montenegro, 601 Harrison Ave. For more information or to get involved email info@cloudcitywheelers.org.
10 a.m. - Food Bank at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners work session at the court house, 505 Harrison.
6 p.m. - Leadville City Council regular meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St., public welcome. 719-486-0236.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
8:30 - 9:30 a.m. - Community Coffee to discuss Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, Room 701.
1 p.m. - Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
5:30 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth St.
6 p.m. - Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
6:15 p.m. - Lake County Republican Central Committee meeting at the Lake County Public Library. Patti Nagel, 970-401-1349.
6:30 p.m. - Veterans of Foreign Wars men’s post meeting and auxiliary meeting at the Elks Lodge. Andy Ault, 719-486-3644.
7 p.m. - Mineral Belt Trail Advisory Board meeting at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Thursday, Jan. 9
9 a.m. - LCOSI meeting at CMC Climax Molybdenum Leadership Building. LCOSI.com or 719-486-2772.
10:15 to 11 a.m. - Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Topic: building snowmen.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
5 to 6:30 p.m. - Walk-in Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. Info at 603-801-6334.
5:15 p.m. - Parkville Water Board meeting at the Parkville office, 2015 Poplar St. 486-1449.
6 p.m. - Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
7 to 8:30 p.m. - Community Nature Connection: Local florist and artist Destinee Lukianoff demonstrates floral wreath construction at CMC Climax Gym Building, Room 401. Sponsored by Get Outdoors Leadville; free.
