To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Jan. 30
10:15 to 11 a.m. — Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
12:15 p.m. — Lions Club weekly meeting at CMC Coronado Cafe Bldg Room 701. 719-486-8488.
5 to 6 p.m. — Walk-in Food Pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
6:15 p.m. — Children’s mental health workshop at Lake County Intermediate School, 1000 W. Sixth St. Sponsored by Full Circle. 719-486-2400.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3657.
Friday, Jan. 31
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Bilingual Story Time at Lake County Public Library Amax Room, 1115 Harrison Ave.
6 p.m. — “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” starring Debbie Reynolds and Harve Presnell, at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum’s Moolick Library, 120 W. Seventh St.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Saturday, Feb. 1
8:30 a.m. — Mount Massive Mush sled-dog races on the golf course, 259 County Road 5. colomtnmushers.org.
2 p.m. — Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth.
5 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
6 p.m. — Dungeons and Dragons Session Zero at Lake County Public Library Amax Room, 1115 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — Mardi Paws fundraiser for Planned Pethood Leadville, at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. plannedpethoodleadville.org.
Sunday, Feb. 2
8:30 a.m. — Mount Massive Mush sled-dog races on the golf course, 259 County Road 5. colomtnmushers.org.
Monday, Feb. 3
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of Commissioners regular session at the courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
6:30 p.m. — Language Exchange Night at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave.
6:30 p.m. — High Riders Snowmobile Club meeting at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. 7 p.m. — Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
9 a.m. — Lake County Trails Coalition meeting at Montenegro, 601 Harrison Ave. For more information or to get involved email info@cloudcitywheelers.org.
10 a.m. — Food Bank at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. 11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meets at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 970-989-3657.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee to discuss Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, Room 701.
1 p.m. — Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
5:30 p.m. — Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth.
6 p.m. — Mineral Belt Trail Committee meeting at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Howard Tritz, 719-486-4288.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-3087.
Thursday, Feb. 6
8 a.m. — Chamber of Commerce board meeting, 809 Harrison Ave. 575-491-2208 (see website)
10:15 to 11 a.m. — Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
12:15 p.m. — Lions Club weekly meeting at CMC Coronado Cafe Bldg Room 701. 719-486-8488.
5 to 6 p.m. — Walk-in Food Pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
6:30 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers board meeting at Mountainworks, 601 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Cloud City Veterans Club meeting at Eagles Lodge, 812 Hemlock St.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3657.
7 p.m. — Fundraising concert by “Storyhill” at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
