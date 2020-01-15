To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Jan. 16
10:15 to 11 a.m. — Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
12:15 p.m. — Lions Club weekly meeting at CMC Coronado Cafe Bldg Room 701. 719-486-8488.
5 to 6 p.m. — Walk-in Food Pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 970-989-3657.
7:30 p.m. — Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
Friday, Jan. 17
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Bilingual Story Time at Lake County Public Library Amax Room, 1115 Harrison Ave.
6 p.m. — “King Solomon’s Mines” a 1950 film starring Stewart Granger and Deborah Kerr, at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum’s Moolick Library, 120 W. Seventh St.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Saturday, Jan. 18
10 a.m. — Guided Cross-Country Ski on Mineral Belt Trail, a three-mile tour of the east side. Info at garna.org/calendar/cross-country-skiing-on-the-mineral-belt-trail.
2 p.m. — Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth.
5 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Monday, Jan. 20
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, local government offices and facilities closed (including landfill and library)
7:30 a.m. — Senior Center bus to Blackhawk. All day, $5 fee, RSVP to Clo at 719-486-1170.
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of Commissioners regular session at the courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council regular meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
6:30 p.m. — Construction Outreach Meeting for the new West Park school at the school gymnasium. Q&A hosted by the general contractor for local sub-contractors, tradespeople and businesses. Refreshments.
6:30 p.m. — High Riders Snowmobile Club meets at Casa Sanchez Restaurant, 422 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — Bingo at the Elk’s Club, 123 W. Fifth St. Open to the public.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 970-989-3657.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee to discuss Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, Room 701.
10 to 11:30 a.m. — Lake County Emergency Services Council meeting at CMC Climax/Gym Bldg, Room 401. Contact cailee.hamm@lakecountyem.org.
1 p.m. — Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
5:30 p.m. — Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth St.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Thursday, Jan. 23
10:15 to 11 a.m. — Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
12:15 p.m. — Lions Club weekly meeting at CMC Coronado Cafe Bldg Room 701. 719-486-8488.
1 p.m. — St. Vincent Hospital Board of Directors meeting. SVH conference room, 822 W. Fourth St.
5 to 6 p.m. — Walk-in Food Pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7 p.m. — Lake County Civic Center Association meeting at the Heritage Museum, 102 E. Ninth St.
7:30 p.m. — Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.