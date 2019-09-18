To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Sept. 19
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
4 to 6 p.m. - Weekly trail maintenance on the Timberline Trail behind CMC. Meet under the powerline near the Boulder intersection. Tools and training provided. cloudcitywheelers.com.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
Friday, Sept. 20
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
6 p.m. - Movie Night: “Alladin” at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, Sept. 21
10 a.m. - Leadville Rod & Gun Club new range work day. For info contact Chris Cary, 970-406-0129.
11 a.m. - Fall Colors 5K, hosted by Periodic Brewing, 115 E. Seventh St. See eventbrite.com.
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Monday, Sept. 23
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
4 p.m. - Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
5:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers family group ride. See cloudcitywheelers.com for details.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. - Lake County Tourism Panel meets in the CMC Library, room 317.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners work session at the court house, 505 Harrison. Note that vaping regulations will be discussed.
6 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers adult group ride. Check cloudcitywheelers.com for location.
6:30 p.m. - Lake County School Board work session at the school administration building, 107 Spruce St. 719-486-6800.
7 p.m. - Colo. Chapter No. 2 Order of Eastern Star meeting at the Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
8:30 to 9:30 a.m. - Community Coffee to discuss Leadville/Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, room 701.
1 p.m. - Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
6 p.m. - Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Thursday, Sept. 26
11 a.m. - Annual Phyllis Hakala Leaf-Peeking Tour organized by the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Limited to seniors or those with mobility issues. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - St. Vincent Hospital Board of Directors meeting. SVH conference room, 822 W. Fourth St.
5 to 6 p.m. - Walk-in Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. Info at 603-801-6334.
5:30 - 7:30 p.m. - Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours, hosted by 10th Mountain Huts’ Leadville Base of Operations at 182 Highway 91. 719-486-3900.
4 to 5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
6 p.m. - Weekly trail maintenance on the Timberline Trail behind CMC. Meet under the powerline near the Boulder intersection. Tools and training provided. cloudcitywheelers.com.
7 p.m. - Lake County Civic Center Association meeting at the Heritage Museum, 102 E. Ninth St.
