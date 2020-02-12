To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or calendar@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Feb. 13
10:15 to 11 a.m. — Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Valentine’s Party.
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
12 noon — Lunch and Learn: Leadville’s Jewish History at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St., with Janice Fox. Will be followed by a tour of Temple Israel. Call 719-486-1774 to RSVP. Suggested $2 donation.
12:15 p.m. — Lions Club weekly meeting at CMC Coronado Cafe Bldg Room 701. 719-486-8488.
5 to 6 p.m. — Walk-in Food Pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water Board meeting at the Parkville office, 2015 Poplar St. 486-1449.
7 p.m. — Leadville Rod & Gun Club regular monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Chris Cary, 970-406-0129 or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801.
7 p.m. — Democratic Central Committee meeting at Leadville Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St.
Friday, Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
3:45 to 4:45 p.m. — Bilingual Story Time at Lake County Public Library Amax Room, 1115 Harrison Ave.
6 p.m. — “Paint your Wagon”, starring Clint Eastwood and Lee Marvin, at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, 120 W. Seventh St.
6 to 8 p.m. — Timberline AA with potluck at 6 p.m. and guest speaker at 7 p.m. St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, Feb. 15
7 a.m. (registration) — Leadville Loppet, a cross-country ski extravaganza at CMC. See mineralbelttrail.com for schedule and details.
2 p.m. — Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth.
5 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Monday, Feb. 17
Presidents’ Day: all city and county offices and facilities will be closed. Banks and post office also closed
7:30 a.m. — Senior Center bus to Blackhawk. All day, $5 fee, RSVP to Clo at 719-486-1170.
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Lake County Tourism Panel meets in the CMC Library, room 317.
10 a.m. — Food Bank at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. 11 to 1 p.m. — Lake County Community Fund board meeting at City Hall council chambers, 800 Harrison Ave. Community members are invited to attend. Director@lakecountycommunityfund.org.
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of Commissioners regular session at the courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council regular meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — Bingo at the Elk’s Club, 123 W. Fifth St. Open to public.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 970-989-3657.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
8 a.m. — Food Bank of the Rockies at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Lineup begins at 8 a.m. Please bring a box or bag to carry food home.
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee to discuss Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe Building, Room 701.
9:45 a.m. — Lake County Facilities Task Force meeting to discuss future justice-center options, CMC Room 701.
1 p.m. — Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
5:30 p.m. — Senior Center Bible History Studies 421 W. Sixth.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-3087.
Thursday, Feb. 20
10:15 to 11 a.m. — Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Valentine’s Party.
11 a.m. — Coffee Cake at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Free.
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
12 noon — St. Vincent Hospital Board of Directors meeting. SVH conference room, 822 W. Fourth St.
12:15 p.m. — Lions Club weekly meeting at CMC Coronado Cafe Bldg Room 701. 719-486-8488.
5 to 6 p.m. — Walk-in Food Pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
6:30 p.m. — High Riders Snowmobiling Club meeting at the Elks Club basement, 123 W. Fifth St.
7 p.m. — Boom Days Committee meeting at the Elks Lodge upstairs, 123 W. Fifth St.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3657.
7 p.m. — Community Nature Connection, sponsored by Get Outdoors Leadville at CMC Climax/Gym Bldg, Room 401. Free instruction in making live plant terrariums, materials provided.
7:30 p.m. — Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
