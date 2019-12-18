To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or allnews@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, Dec. 19
10:15 to 11 a.m. - Preschool Storytime Christmas Party at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
5 to 6 p.m. - Walk-in Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. Enter at back door of church. 719-486-0673.
5:30 p.m. - Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours at Community Bank, 400 Harrison Ave., co-sponsored by Rocky Mountain General Practice. 719-486-3900.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7:30 p.m. - Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
Friday, Dec. 20
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Holiday Open House at Pueblo Bank, 600 Harrison Ave.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners special meeting to approve 2020 mill levies, at the courthouse, 505 Harrison.
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. - Bilingual Story Time at Lake County Public Library Amax Room, 1115 Harrison Ave.
6 to 9 p.m. - Winter Solstice Celebration at Fire on the Mountain, 715 Harrison Ave. Tarot readings. 719-486-2071.
6:15 to 8 p.m. - “The Grinch”, free showing of a classic movie at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, Dec. 21
9 to 10 a.m. - Mix and Match Relay Race at the Mt. Massive Golf Course, hosted by Leadville Cross-Country Ski Council. Info at leadvillecrosscountryski.com.
2 p.m. - Senior Center Bible History Studies, 421 W. Sixth St.
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
8 p.m. - Christmas Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Bake sale and concessions provided by Ladies of Hope.
Monday, Dec. 23
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
4 p.m. - Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
12 noon - Christmas Celebration at Ski Cooper. Santa will be in the beginners’ area. Details at skicooper.com.
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners work session at the courthouse, 505 Harrison.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Christmas Day; Lake County and City offices will be closed.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Lake County and City offices will be closed.
10:15 to 11 a.m. - Preschool Storytime at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
