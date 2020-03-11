To announce a nonprofit event or recurring meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or calendar@leadvilleherald.com.
Thursday, March 12
9 a.m. — LCOSI meeting at CMC Climax Molybdenum Leadership Building, Room 401. LCOSI.com or 719-486-2772.
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Noon — Alzheimer’s Disease, Lunch and Learn Series at the Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St.
12:15 p.m. — Lions Club weekly meeting at CMC Coronado Cafe Bldg Room 701. 719-486-8488.
2:45-3:45 p.m. — Alzheimer’s Community Forum at the Lake County Public Library Amax Room, 1115 Harrison Ave.
5-6 p.m. — Walk-in Food Pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
5:15 p.m. — Parkville Water Board meeting at the Parkville office, 2015 Poplar St. 486-1449.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
6:30-7 p.m. — Preschool Pajama Party at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison.
7 p.m. — Leadville Rod & Gun Club regular monthly meeting at the Trap Range Clubhouse. Chris Cary, 970-406-0129 or Ron Valentine, 719-486-1801.
7 p.m. — Democratic Central Committee meeting at Leadville Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3657.
7:30 p.m. — Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
Friday, March 13
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
3:45-4:45 p.m. — Bilingual Story Time at Lake County Public Library Amax Room, 1115 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — Townhall Meeting on Coronavirus Preparation, in Spanish and English, at Lake County High School Cafeteria, 1000 W. Fourth St.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Saturday, March 14
9-11 a.m. — Lake County Trails Coalition Community Input at Sixth Street Gym, 124 E. Sixth St.
5 p.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Sunday, March 15
all day — Masters Alpine Championship downhill races at Ski Cooper.
Monday, March 16
Lake County School District spring break week
7:30 a.m. — Senior Center bus to Blackhawk. All day, $5 fee, RSVP to Clo at 719-486-1170.
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. — Board of County Commissioners regular session at the courthouse, 505 Harrison.
6 p.m. — Lake County Democratic Party Assembly at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Tuesday, March 17
St. Patrick’s Day
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Lake County Tourism Panel meets in the CMC Library, room 317.
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
3:30-6:30 p.m. - Lions Club corned beef and cabbage fundraiser at the Silver Dollar Saloon, 315 Harrison, $11.
4 p.m. — St. Patrick’s Day Parade down Harrison Ave.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council regular meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
6 p.m. — Lake County Conser-vation District meeting at the BOCC conference room in the courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 970-989-3657.
Wednesday, Mar. 18
8 a.m. — Food Bank of the Rockies at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. Lineup at 8 a.m. Please bring a box or bag to carry food home.
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee to discuss Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe Building, Room 701.
9:45 a.m. — Lake County Facilities Task Force meeting to discuss future justice-center options, CMC Room 701.
1 p.m. — Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Seniors call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-3087.
Thursday, March 19
10:30 a.m. — Senior Center Brunch. Suggested $2 donation, RSVP to 719-486-1774. Free coffee cake, activities 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
11:30 a.m. — Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
12:15 p.m. — Lions Club weekly meeting at CMC Coronado Cafe Bldg Room 701. 719-486-8488.
5-6 p.m. — Walk-in Food Pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
6:30 p.m. — High Riders Snowmobiling Club meeting at the Elks Club basement, 123 W. Fifth St.
7 p.m. — Boom Days Com-mittee meeting at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3657.
7:30 p.m. — Corinthian Lodge No. 35 meeting at Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
