At least through March 22, there will be no public access to Lake County Courthouse or Leadville City Offices, Recreation and Aquatics Center, Public Library and GOL Gear Library. However, the Lake County Public Works, Public Health Agency and Landfill will remain open.
Lake County Senior Center has cancelled all activities. Chafee County Community Fund has cancelled all meetings and trainings.
Most churches have made adjustments to their services; call ahead. St. George Episcopal Church will be holding their Tuesday evening 5 p.m. service via zoom.com; Zoom ID 6653432022; all are welcome. The Herald will post other updates as they become available.
The following events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis:
Tuesday, March 17
— St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Harrison Avenue. Saturday, March 21
— Cloud City Rail Jam at CMC.
— Fatty Patty 50K Race at CMC.
Sunday, March 22
— High Mountain Institute Pancake Breakfast at HMI.
— Winter Fun Day at Leadville National Fish Hatchery.
Wednesday, Mar. 25
— Emergency Services Council meeting at CMC.
— Workshop on Preventing Youth Vaping (Spanish) at Lake County High School.
Thursday, March 26
— Business After Hours at the Senior Center.
— Workshop on Preventing Youth Vaping (English) at Lake County High School.
Saturday, April 11
— Easter Egg Hunt at Ski Cooper.
Calendar
Note: all events can be affected by COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, March 19
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5-6 p.m. — Walk-in Food Pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 970-989-3657.
Friday, March 20
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6 to 8 p.m. — Timberline AA with potluck at 6 p.m. and guest speaker at 7 p.m. St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364. Call 719-917-8016 for information on Spanish language sessions.
Sunday, March 22
6 p.m. — Timberline AA meeting at Bustante, 201 W. Sixth St.
Monday, March 23
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087. Call 719-917-8016 for information on Spanish language sessions.
Tuesday, March 24
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 970-989-3657.
Wednesday, Mar. 25
7 p.m. — Timberline AA meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-3087. Call 719-917-8016 for information on Spanish language sessions.
Thursday, March 26
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
5-6 p.m. — Walk-in Food Pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
7 p.m. — Narcotics Anony-mous meeting at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 970-989-3657.
