Thursday, August 22
9 a.m. - Senior Center bus to Walmart and lunch, no fee. RSVP 719-486-1774.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - St. Vincent Hospital Board of Directors meeting. SVH conference room, 822 W. Fourth St.
4 to 6 p.m. - Weekly trail maintenance on the Timberline Trail behind CMC. Meet under the powerline near the Boulder intersection. Tools and training provided. cloudcitywheelers.com.
5 to 6:30 p.m. - Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 299 McWethy, back door.
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. - Business after Hours hosted by Chamber of Commerce and Lake County Civic Center Association at the Heritage Museum.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
6 to 7:30 p.m. - Celebrate Recovery meets at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Travis or Susan Farmer, 240-640-9165.
Friday, August 23
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
7:30 p.m. - Michael Martin Murphey, with Carin Mari, at the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. TaborOperaHouse.net for information or tickets.
Saturday, August 24
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Leadville Community Market on the Treeline patio, 615 Harrison Ave.
5 p.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
Sunday, August 25
10 a.m. - Women on Target - Shotgun at the Leadville Rod and Gun Club range, 100 College Rd. Chris Cary, 970-406-0129.
1 p.m. - Rebecca Rosenberg will discuss her new book on Baby Doe, at the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. Free. TaborOperaHouse.net.
Monday, August 26
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
4 p.m. - Lake County Planning Commission meeting at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
5:30 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers family group ride. See cloudcitywheelers.com for details.
7 p.m. - Bridge lessons in the Amax Room of the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Laura Main, 719-293-4235.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/step meeting, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-221-4364.
Tuesday, August 27
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. - Lake County Tourism Panel meets in the CMC Library, room 317.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
1 p.m. - Lake County Board of Commissioners work session at the court house, 505 Harrison
6 p.m. - Cloud City Wheelers adult group ride. Check cloudcitywheelers.com for location.
6:30 p.m. - Lake County School Board work session at the school administration building, 107 Spruce St. 719-486-6800.
7 p.m. - Colo. Chapter No. 2 Order of Eastern Star meeting at the Masonic Hall, 619 Harrison Ave.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
8:30 to 9:30 a.m. - Community Coffee to discuss Leadville/Lake County issues and initiatives. Colorado Mountain College Coronado Cafe, room 701.
1 p.m. - Senior Center Safeway Shopping. Call 719-486-1774 for a ride if you need to shop or run an errand.
6:00 p.m. - Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave.
7 to 8:30 p.m. - “Strong Sisters: Elected Women in Colorado,” a documentary discussing the history of women in politics in Colorado, will be shown at the Lake County Public Library, Amax Room. Free. 1115 Harrison Ave.
7 p.m. - Timberline AA open/newcomer meetings, St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-271-4163.
Thursday, August 29
10 a.m. - Senior Center trip to Frisco museum and shopping on Main Street. Van departs from Senior Center,$2. RSVP 719-427-7417.
11:30 a.m. - Free community meal at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-4731.
4 to 6 p.m. - Weekly trail maintenance on the Timberline Trail behind CMC. Meet under the powerline near the Boulder intersection. Tools and training provided. cloudcitywheelers.com.
5:30 p.m. - St. Vincent’s CEO Gary Campbell will discuss the hospital’s status and goals at the Twin Lakes Schoolhouse, 231 Lang St.
5:30 p.m. - TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets in the Amax Room at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Use the back door. Anne Dougherty 719-486-3766.
6 to 7:30 p.m. - Celebrate Recovery meets at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St. Travis or Susan Farmer, 240-640-9165.
