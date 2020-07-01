To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or calendar@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, July 2
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners special meeting. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login ID and password, call-in phone numbers and details of meeting streaming and replay.
6 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers ladies’ group mountain bike ride, meets at Cycles of Life, 309 Harrison Ave.
6:30 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers board meeting at Mountainworks, 601 Harrison Ave.
Friday, June 3
All city and county offices and facilities closed in observance of Independence Day. The post office and banks will be open.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4-6 p.m. — Cloud City Farm market at 440 McWethy Drive. Details at 719-465-6164.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 841 2152 0880.
Saturday, July 4
Independence Day
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Sunday, July 5
7 p.m. — Timberline AA BB study meeting via Zoom, ID 480 183 048.
Monday, July 6
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
4 p.m. — Lake County Planning Commission meeting. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login ID and password, call-in phone numbers and details of meeting streaming and replay.
5 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers group mountain bike ride starting at Dutch Henry Hill. All ages and abilities; bring a mask.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12and12 meeting via Zoom, ID 710 129 022.
Tuesday, July 7
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login ID and password, call-in phone numbers and details of meeting streaming and replay.
5 p.m. — Lake County School Board regular meeting at the school administration building, 107 Spruce Street. Call 719-486-6800 for meeting details.
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Leadville City Council meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. See colorado.gov/leadville for Zoom and call-in details. The meeting may be live-streamed on the City of Leadville’s YouTube channel. Call 719-486-0349 for details.
6:15 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers adult group mountain bike ride, meets at Cycles of Life, 309 Harrison Ave.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting at the library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Call 719-486-0569 for details.
Wednesday, July 8
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. Contact bhelmke@co.lake.co.us for meeting details.
1 p.m. — Errands and Safeway shopping for seniors. Call Senior Center for ride 719-486-1774.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. See colorado.gov/leadville for Zoom and call-in details. The meeting may be live-streamed on the City of Leadville’s YouTube channel. Call 719-486-0349 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open Zoom meeting, ID 876 3946 6638
Thursday, July 9
9 a.m. — Lake County Open Space Initiative meeting. Call 719-486-272 for meeting details
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6 p.m. — Cloud City Wheelers ladies’ group mountain bike ride, meets at Cycles of Life, 309 Harrison Ave.
6 p.m. — Lake County Recreation Advisory Board meeting. Call 719-486-7484 for details.
