The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:
— On Jan. 19, deputies oversaw a writ of restitution. During the process, a shotgun was found that had an illegal barrel length. However, the shotgun was unusable. A fake bomb grenade with the inside removed was also found. The shotgun was taken for evidence and the other items taken for safekeeping.
— On Jan. 22, deputies were notified of a hit-and-run that possibly occurred in the Safeway parking lot on January 14 at approximately 2000 hours. There are no suspects.
— On Jan. 23, Kimberly Sanchez, age 45 of Leadville, was cited for animal at large.
— On Jan. 25, Joseph Guerrero, age 42 of Leadville, was arrested for DUI.
— On Jan. 26, deputies responded to a report of a loose dog. The owner of the dog, Alexandra Ziporin, age 32 of Leadville, was issued a citation for failing to control a pet animal that entered private property without the owner’s consent.
— On Jan. 26, Hector Hernandez, age 28 of Leadville, was arrested for domestic violence.
— On Jan. 28, a brown wallet was found on CO 91 at MM 11. It contained a drivers license issued to Farouk Yassine. Credit cards and other items were also found. The wallet with its contents were placed into found property in dispatch.
— On Jan. 31, Joshua Rios, age 29 of Leadville, was cited for unlawfully disturbing the peace.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
