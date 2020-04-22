The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department:
— On March 2, officers received a report of a hit and run in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue. Officers contacted Lisa Blazynski, 44, of Leadville. There was no damage to the vehicle.
— On March 2, officers took a report of fraud in the 1000 block of West Fourth Street.
— On March 2, officers were called to a Lake County school. They recovered marijuana off a juvenile student.
— On March 2, officers responded to a report of menacing. Cameron Black, 26, of Leadville was arrested for DUI, menacing and prohibited use of weapons.
— On March 3, officers were dispatched to Poplar St. on report of harassment.
— On March 3, officers responded to W. 12th St. on a call about threatening letters. The matter is currently being investigated.
— On March 3, officers took report of juveniles in possession of marijuana. Two Leadville juveniles were placed in the juvenile diversion program.
— On March 4, an officer was dispatched to a domestic violence call on W. Chestnut St. Lakoda Hall, 31, of Leadville was arrested for menacing, harassment and domestic violence.
— On March 4, officers responded to a theft that happened on Poplar St. Jason Smith, 37, of Leadville was cited for theft designated.
— On March 7, officers responded to E. Fifth St. to assist a homeowner who had someone walking through his property.
— On March 7, officers responded to the 100 block of Harrison Ave. about a horse running into the back of a parked vehicle. The horse and rider were okay and the vehicle had moderate damage to the rear.
— On March 7, an officer was notified of a violation of a protection order on Harrison Ave. Russell Moder, 49, of Denver was arrested for domestic violence and violation of protection order.
— On March 7, officers cited and released Christina Wood, 40, of Leadville for harassment and disorderly conduct.
— On March 8, officers responded to E. Third St. Jasmine Marquez, 34, of Leadville was arrested on multiple charges including trespassing and simple assault on a police officer.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
