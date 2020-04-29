The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department:
— On March 9, someone turned in a pink wallet lost during Leadville Ski Joring.
— On March 9, officers cited Jody Garcia, 29, for animal running at large.
— On March 10, officers while on patrol made a traffic stop on W. Second St. Brandon May, 29, of Buena Vista was cited for driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both.
— On March 11, officers conducted a traffic stop on Harrison Ave. Darryl Washington, 36, of Leadville was cited for a drug felony of possession of marijuana over 4 ounces, among several other charges.
— On March 11, officers responded to a disturbance call on Poplar St. Christina Wood, 40, of Leadville was arrested for assault in the third degree and various other charges.
— On March 12, an officer was notified of an active arrest warrant and location of suspect. Donna Lewis, 60, of Leadville was arrested on an active warrant out of Lake County and for a failure to appear on animal cruelty.
— On March 12, an officer responded to a theft in progress on Poplar St. Nickolas Lujan, 28, of Leadville was cited for theft designated.
— On March 14, an officer responded to a medical call in the 100 block of Harrison Ave. A juvenile of Lake County was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts of reckless endangerment, open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle and possession of open marijuana container.
— On March 15, an officer received a call about harassment on Poplar St. Cruz Gonzalez, 42, of Leadville was cited for menacing.
— On March 16, an officer conducted a traffic stop near Hwy. 24. James St. Cruz Gonsalez-Vasquez, 42, of Leadville was arrested for intimidation of a victim, assaulting a peace officer and driving under influence.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
