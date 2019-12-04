The following individuals are listed with decisions related to charges against them by the Lake County Office of the District Attorney for the 5th Judicial District. F=felony; M=misdemeanor; PO=petty offense; TI=traffic infraction (classes A and B); level 1 is the most serious offense. Any charge with a D in front is a drug charge.
• Mark Stovall, 62, of Buena Vista: stalking (F5), harassment (M3).
• Kayla Mejia, 32, of Dillon: second-degree burglary (F4), third-degree burglary (F5), theft (M3).
• Joseph Zaldivar, 35, of Leadville: four counts of assault in the second degree (F4), menacing (F5), two counts of criminal attempt to commit disarming a peace officer (F6), three counts of assault in the third degree (M1), criminal mischief (M1), resisting arrest (M2).
• Sally Glaser, 64, of Leadville: two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust (F3), two counts of sexual assault on a child (F4), sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust - pattern of abuse (F3), child abuse (M1).
• Joseph Pacheco, 29, of Leadville: assault in the first degree (F3), assault in the second degree (F4), assault in the third degree (M1), reckless endangerment (M3), two counts of habitual criminal (SE).
• Nathan Van Shantler, 26, of Leadville: vehicular eluding (F5), reckless driving (T2).
• James Michael Mason, 35, of Canon City: vehicular assault (F4), vehicular assault (F5), driving under the influence (M), careless driving (T1).
• Micah Lee Bringman, 31, of Leadville: two counts of vehicular assault (F5), two counts of careless driving (T1), reckless driving (T2), changing of lanes (TIA).
• Bathsheba Tina Westman, 33, of Denver: vehicular eluding (F5), driving under the influence (M), reckless driving (T2), no operators license (T2).
• Eric Vest, 47, of Leadville: menacing (F5).
• Daniuele Lee Jones, 35, Delta: possession of a controlled substance (DF4), driving under the influence - second alcohol-related offense (M), prohibited use of a weapon (M2).
• Uriel Bujanda, 18, of Leadville: possession of a controlled substance (DF4), driving under the influence (M), illegal possession or consumption of marijuana by an underage person (PO).
• Shanae Tanya Sanchez, 29, of Leadville: first degree burglary (F3), second degree burglary (F4), assault in the third degree (M1), criminal mischief (M2).
• Leslie Ann Chacon, 35, of Leadville: first degree burglary (F3), second degree burglary (F4), two counts of assault in the third degree (M1), criminal mischief (M2).
• Mark Andrew Martinez, 60, of Leadville: menacing (F5), harassment (M3).
• Christopher Malion Kennedy, 58, of Denver: possession of a weapon by previous offender (F5).
• Kent Ronald Youngs, 58: assault in the second degree (F4), menacing (F5), criminal attempt to commit disarming a peace officer (F6), assault in the third degree - at-risk person (F6), assault in the third degree (M1), resisting arrest (M2), false imprisonment (M2).
• Morgan Dewayne Ford, 25, of Leadville: assault in the second degree (F4), assault in the third degree (M1), disorderly conduct (M3).
• Sarah Elizabeth Campbell, 39, of Leadville: distribution of controlled substance (DF2), possession of a controlled substnce (DF4), violation of a protection order (M1).
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
