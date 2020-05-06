The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:
— On March 1, a deputy took a report of a stolen dump trailer on Hwy 300 B. The trailer was reported stolen by Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The trailer was not found.
— On March 3, a deputy was given a harassment report. The harassment was happening via text message over ownership of a mobile home.
— On March 3, Maria Ortega-Casillas, 27, of Leadville turned herself in on a Lake County warrant for failing to appear.
— On March 5, a deputy took a report of a stolen vehicle. The reporting party wanted his ex-partner criminally charged. The case was sent to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
— On March 7, a deputy took a report of a dog bite on U.S. 24. Uriel Bujanda-Gutierrez of Leadville was issued a citation for failing to keep control of a potentially dangerous animal while off the animal owner’s premises.
— On March 9, a deputy took a report of an excavator that had not been returned to the owner. The deputy wrote Nickolas Adams a summons for theft.
— On March 9, a deputy was informed that a vehicle run for the purpose of a VIN inspection came back stolen. Rafael Aguirre Jr., 32, of Amarillo, Texas was tracked to the car. The theft was reported to the Amarillo police and the vehicle was towed.
— On March 9, the sheriff assisted the Leadville Police Department in extracting a female underneath a crawl space who refused to come out. Jasmine Marquez was taken into custody and charged with criminal mischief, resisting arrest and third degree criminal trespass.
— On March 9, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 24 due to a vehicle’s speed and swerving. The driver, Eleazar Salazar-Ramirez of Leadville, was issued a summons for driving under suspension.
— On March 10, a deputy took a Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately report for a vehicle on Poplar Street. Donald McClain, 30, of Leadville was cited and released for driving under the influence.
— On March 12, a deputy responded to a vehicle roll over on Colo. 91 mile marker 5.5. An unknown driver was transported by ambulance and the vehicle was towed by Riquetti Towing and Recovery.
— On March 13, a deputy took a report of an active domestic violence on Mt. Massive Drive. The deputy was unable to locate the party.
— On March 15, a deputy assisted the Leadville Police Department in responding to a call of criminal mischief that had occurred in the Safeway parking lot.
— On March 16, Tyler Anderson turned himself in to Lake County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear.
— On March 16, a deputy tracked a vehicle exceeding 100 miles per hour. The vehicle was later spotted off the road. Devin Medina of Leadville was arrested for reckless driving and felony eluding.
— On March 17, a deputy took a report of drag racing on Hwy. 300. Donald Kelley of Leadville was issued a summons for driving under restraint.
— On March 20, a deputy responded to Climax Mine to after receiving a report that one vehicle struck another vehicle. Jason Nepp, 43, of Leadville was taken to his house where he was issued a citation and a Colorado Express Consent Affidavit.
— On March 23, a deputy responded to Stop n Save for a report of an unresponsive party. The party’s vehicle came back to a different owner. The vehicle was towed and James Castle of Leadville received a summons for violation of registration.
— On March 25, a deputy responded to a report of a dog bite. Ashley Flores of Leadville was issued a citation for a dangerous dog.
— On March 26, a deputy responded to a report of a physical fight on Poplar Street. Tommy Casias was issued a citation.
— On March 30, a deputy responded to a disturbance call on U.S. 24. Ruben Contreras-Perez of Leadville was arrested for domestic violence.
— On March 30, a deputy was patrolling Mountain View Village West when he noticed a brown and white boxer dog wandering the property. Sergio Hinojos-Estrada of Leadville was issued a citation for dog at large.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.