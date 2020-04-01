The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:
— On Feb. 1 a deputy responded to a two vehicle accident. Manuel Hernandez, of Leadville had an active Lake County warrant for simple assault. He was taken into custody.
— On Feb. 5, deputies and Colorado Division of Wildlife responded to a vehicle versus elk incident on U.S. 82 at mile marker 82. There were no injuries; the elk was removed by Division of Wildlife. The vehicle was driven away by the owner.
— On Feb. 7, deputies arrested Joseph Mascarenaz, 38, of Dillon on four warrants. Mascarenaz was also charged with criminal impersonation.
— On Feb. 9, deputies responded to an accident on Colo. 91 at mile marker 11.5. Both vehicles were towed and there were no injuries. Landon Heisterkamp, 25, of Jacksonville was issued a citation for careless driving. Robert Anderson, 37, of Austin was issued a summons for failing to provide proof of insurance.
— On Feb. 16, deputies responded to a car sliding off Colo. 91 at mile marker 5.5. Jacquline Flores-Tarango, 19, of Leadville was issued a citation for driving without a valid drivers license.
— On Feb. 17, deputies took a report of a C-pap being stolen from a vehicle in the parking lot of Eagles Nest Apartments. The suspects are unknown at this time.
— On Feb. 17, deputies took a report of child abuse.
— On Feb. 18, deputies arrested Joshua Auten on a warrant for failure to appear out of Adams County.
— On Feb. 19, deputies interviewed a minor about buying nicotine products. The case is still under investigation.
— On Feb. 21, a deputy took a report about a dog bite.
— On Feb. 21, deputies responded to a road rage call on Colo. 91. Both parties admitted to giving the middle finger to each other. No citations were issued.
— On Feb. 24, deputies responded to a report of an accident on U.S. 24 at mile marker 174. After investigation, Rosa Alvarez-Arrellano, 40, of Leadville was issued a citation for careless driving.
— On Feb. 28, Deborah Ruma, 53, of Leadville was cited and released for driving under the influence.
— On Feb. 29, deputies began an investigation of a violation of protection order. After investigation, a warrant was issued for Liana Miller.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
