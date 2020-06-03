The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department:
— On April 2, officers responded to a call about a possible trespassing attempt and fraud incident on Mt. Massive Drive. The matter is currently being investigated.
— On April 2, officers received a call of a hit and run on Harrison Avenue. The matter is currently being investigated.
— On April 3, officers responded to East 6th Street due to report of a fight. Alexander Lemmer, 21, of Leadville and Anson Lemmer, 24, of Leadville were issued a summons for harassment.
— On April 4, officers responded to E. 10th St. due to a report of an unresponsive party. Salvador Mercado, 81, of Leadville was pronounced deceased on scene.
— On April 4, officers responded to a call about harassment and a protection order violation on W. 8th St. A summons was issued for the suspect.
— On April 6, officers responded to W. Chestnut Ave. on a call of active violation of a protection order. Lakoda Hall, 31, of Leadville was arrested and cited.
— On April 11, officers assisted Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a domestic problem. Brian Hennek, 42, of Leadville was arrested for third degree assault and domestic violence.
— On April 12, officers were dispatched to Hemlock St. on a suspicious person call. Ociel Perez, 35, of Leadville was cited for driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol or both.
— On April 15, officers began investigating a case of failure to register as a sex offender. The matter is still under investigation.
— On April 16, officers received a call about a theft on W. 5th St. Brandon Gray, 24, of Texas was cited for theft and second degree criminal trespass.
— On April 16, officers responded to a domestic problem on Poplar St. The matter is still under investigation.
— On April 18, officers received a call about a suspicious person on Harrison Ave. Jason Huggins, 45, of Leadville was given a warning and told to go home.
— On April 24, officers responded to E. 17th St. to assist deputies on a call. One party was taken to the hospital for possible frostbite.
— On April 24, officers took report of a theft on Elm St. The case was determined to be a civil matter.
— On April 24, officers transported Justin Filmore, 39, of Wisconsin to detox in Frisco.
— On April 28, officers were dispatched to N. Poplar St. for a dispute between neighbors. David Ferguson, 60, of Leadville was taken to St. Vincent Hospital for medical clearance.
— On April 28, officers responded to W. 3rd St. to take report of harassment. There are no current suspects.
— On April 28, an officer was dispatched to N. Poplar St. on a call of theft.
— On April 29, officers conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 24. Tiffany Campbell, 35, of Buena Vista was issued a citation for speeding.
— On April 29, officers responded to a suicidal party. The party was not deemed suicidal but privately taken to the hospital.
— On April 30, officers received a call about a theft at the ice rink. A Leadville juvenile was given a warning.
— On April 30, officers responded to E. 2nd St. due to a call about a potential runaway. The matter was mediated and found to not be a runaway situation.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.