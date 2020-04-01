The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department:
— On Feb. 8, officers contacted a male for drinking in public in the 700 block of Harrison Ave. Brett Martin, 60, of Leadville was arrested for an active warrant out of Aurora.
— On Feb. 11, an officer took a walk-in report from a citizen of a verbal dispute.
— On Feb. 11, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Harrison Ave. Jasen Canty, 27, of Leadville was arrested for DUI.
— On Feb. 12, officers were contacted by school SRO about possible criminal mischief. After investigation, Natalie Lopez, 18, was cited for criminal mischief.
— On Feb. 12, officers arrested Joshua Valverde, 34, of Leadville, for driving under revocation.
— On Feb. 12, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Poplar St. for a hit and run accident. Kevin Gallegos, 34, of Leadville was cited for leaving the scene without providing required information after striking an unattended vehicle.
— On Feb. 14, the Lake County undersheriff gave an officer the keys to Lake County’s server room for safe keeping. The officer placed them in the evidence vault for safekeeping.
— On Feb. 14 officers received a report of an intoxicated person in the 200 block of W. 7th. Nothing criminal was found.
— On Feb. 16, officers were dispatched to a vehicle slide off U.S. 24 in Lake County. Guadalupe Bobadilla, 24, of Leadville was cited for DUI.
— On Feb. 16, officers conducted a traffic stop near McWethy and W. 6th St. The driver, Autumn Trahan, 32, of Leadville was arrested for DUI.
— On Feb. 18, officers responded to a call of harassment in the 800 block of W. 6th St. Luz Ceballos and Ana Pizana were both given verbal warnings not to contact each other.
— On Feb. 19, the Leadville Animal Shelter staff observed an animal running at large near East 9th st. and Hemlock St. Jody Garcia, 29, of Leadville was cited for animal at large (third offense).
— On Feb. 22, officers responded to a verbal dispute on Harrison Ave. Nicholas James, 21, and Maria Hernandez Quintan, 28, were both arrested for domestic violence.
— On Feb. 23, officers responded to a traffic accident in the 200 block of East 8th St. where a city employee hit a parked vehicle while plowing snow.
— On Feb. 23, officers responded to an unresponsive male on Poplar St. The male was later pronounced deceased with no indicators of foul play.
— On Feb. 24, officers responded to East 6th St. to follow up on a report of theft. Officers spoke with Vance Vogel, 52, of Leadville who was arrested on a warrant out of Lake County.
— On Feb. 24, officers responded to Lake County High School on report of students selling and having LSD during school hours.
— On Feb. 24, officers took a report of a theft that happened in the 400 block of East 6th St.
— On Feb. 25, officers received a call about check fraud through a VRBO rental property. This case is currently being investigated.
— On Feb. 26, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Harrison Ave. for a burglary.
— On Feb. 28, officers cited and released Deborah Ruma, 55, of Leadville for DUI.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
