The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department:
— On Jan. 17, an officer was requested to assist a Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a possible domestic violence that occurred in Lake Fork.
— On Jan. 17, officers assisted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle that slid off CO 91. The vehicle was towed.
— On Jan. 18, officers assisted Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies with a suspicious bottle located in front of the Safeway store. The bottle was disposed of properly.
— On Jan. 18, officers responded to a non-injury vehicle accident in the 300 block of Harrison Ave. Alexander Jung, 25, of Leadville, was cited for careless driving.
— On Jan. 20. officers were dispatched to a REDDI report in the 700 block of Harrison Ave. The driver, Bailey Gallardo, 21, of Leadville, was arrested for DUI and open container.
— On Jan. 21, officers responded to a Lake County School District school to speak with the administration regarding an issue with a teacher.
— On Jan. 24, officers responded to W. Second St. on a protection order violation. The male party had left the scene. Marshall DeVargas was arrested later in the 300 block of Harrison Ave. for unlawful possession of Schedule II controlled substance and violation of protection order.
— On Jan. 25, officers responded to a disturbance at the Manhattan Bar. Joseph Guerrero, 43, of Leadville, was arrested for DUI.
— On Jan. 26, an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Harrison Ave. and Monroe St. Brian Lane, 54, of Parker, was cited for speeding 40 mph in a 30 mph zone.
— On Jan. 26, officers responded to the Lake Fork trailer park to assist deputies with a domestic issue.
— On Jan. 27, officers responded to Hemlock St. regarding a possible domestic disturbance. Caleb Spears, 30, of Leadville, was arrested on domestic violence and harassment charges.
— On Jan. 27, officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. 24 and McWethy Drive. Samantha Macias, 21, of Leadville, was cited for driving under restraint.
— On Jan. 28, officers were dispatched to CR 4 and Evergreen Drive to respond to a possible traffic accident. Samantha McMahon, 29, of Leadville, was issued a citation for exceeding safe speed for conditions.
— On Jan. 28, an officer was requested by a Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy to assist in catching a vicious animal.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
