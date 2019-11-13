The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop on Aug. 22 at the Shell gas station. Rebecca Wright, 42, of Breckenridge, was charged with DUI, driving under restraint, careless driving and five counts of open alcoholic beverage container.
• Jonathan Cline, 37, of Leadville, was charged with distribution and possession of controlled substances on Aug. 22,
• On Aug. 23, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 222 Harrison Ave. The matter is under investigation.
•On Aug. 24, officers found an unattended motor vehicle near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and West Fourth Street. Jennifer Boeve, 44, of Leadville, was cited for unattended motor vehicle.
• Karla Mir-Martinez, 25, of Leadville, was cited on Aug. 25 for failure to display valid registration.
• On Aug. 25, Robert Gonzales, 35, of Leadville was cited for failure to obey traffic-control device.
• Officer assisted Lake County deputies and the Colorado Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit in the 800 block of Juniper in locating and arresting Joshua Aaron Duchesine, 36, of Lakewood, on a warrant out of parole. Nathaniel Lee Abbott, 43, of Salida, and Sarah Nordby, 41, of Salida, were arrested for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine.
• Police were called to the 1500 block of Poplar Street Aug. 26 on a possible domestic disturbance. Jerry Bledsoe, 32, of Leadville, was arrested for violation of protection order. Keikilan Tua, 33, of Leadville, was charged with assault in the third degree and domestic violence.
• Officers responded to the 800 block of Elm Street on a reported dog bite. Roy Seme, 78, of Leadville, was cited for vicious animal at large.
• Officers responded to non-injury vehicle accident on Aug. 28 at Harrison and Fifth Street. Ronald Henry, 71, of Godley, Texas, was issued a citation for vehicle entering the roadway.
• On Aug. 29, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Sixth Street on a report of a hit and run, Michael Miller, 36, of Denver, was arrested on charges of driving a vehicle with license under restraint, driving a vehicle while ability impaired by alcohol, drugs or both, failure to notify police of accident, left scene without providing information after striking unattended vehicle, failure to give information after striking an unattended vehicle.
• Joseph Casias, 19, of Leadville, was arrested on Aug. 30 on charges of speeding, 45/35; drove vehicle with license under restraint; open alcoholic container in vehicle and minor in possession of alcohol.
• On Aug. 30, an officer responded to Brooklyn Circle with the fire department on a report of an unattended fire. The homeowner left before extinguishing the fire. Albelardo Monge Valenzuela, 50, of Leadville, was issued a summons for restriction on open burning.
• On Aug. 30, officers received a report of a driver asleep in a vehicle located at the Lake County Intermediate School. Jose Sierra, 23, of Leadville, was arrested for DUI.
• On Aug. 31, officers received information about a house contaminated with methamphetamine in the 400 block of West Eighth Street. An environmental consulting agency determined the house was too contaminated for anyone to live there.
• On Aug. 31, Sara Chavez, 37, of Leadville was arrested on a Lake County warrant.
• Carlos Cisneros, 21, of Leadville, was arrested on Aug. 31 for harassment and domestic violence.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.