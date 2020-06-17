The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO):
— On May 12, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 24. Yahir Gonzales was issued a citation for violation of a driver’s permit.
— On May 12, deputies conducted a traffic stop for failing to stop at a stop sign. Stephen Mercer, 32, of Littleton was issued a citation.
— On May 13, deputies spoke with a male stating his credit card was found by someone at Saturdays who proceeded to make transactions. The case is under investigation.
— On May 14, a deputy assisted Colorado State Patrol with an active vehicle pursuit through Lake County. CSP located and seized the suspect.
— On May 15, a deputy reported to a vehicle slide-off on C.R. 9. Cristal Cayetano was issued a summons for driving with a suspended license.
— On May 15, deputies responded to a REDDI report of a possible driver under the influence. Alonzo Valenzuela was arrested for a DUI.
— On May 16, deputies responded to a brush fire call in Twin Lakes. Walter Williams was ultimately issued a citation for burning without a permit.
— On May 16, deputies responded to a vehicle accident on Colo. 91. James Stacey was cited for careless driving and expired license plates.
— On May 17, deputies responded to a vehicle accident on C.R. 10. There were no parties with the vehicle, owned by Kenneth Johnson of Frisco, and it was towed.
— On May 17, deputies responded to St. Vincent Hospital on report of a man injured by an ATV accident. The investigation is ongoing.
— On May 17, deputies responded to a 911 call. Marcus Nash, 50, of Leadville was arrested for harassment and domestic violence.
— On May 17, deputies responded to Mountain Valley Estates on a report of animal abuse. The animal in question was taken to the animal shelter; charges are pending.
— On May 20, a deputy conducted a traffic stop for driving without a valid driver’s license. Following a confrontation, Joseph Toro-Zaldivar was arrested for second degree assault, menacing, resisting arrest, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
— On May 22, a deputy conducted a traffic stop for failing to stop at a stop sign. John Bishop was given a citation for driving without a valid driver’s license.
— On May 22, a deputy responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. 24. Ann Dover was given a citation.
— On May 23, deputies responded to a vehicle-deer collision on U.S. 24. The deer was found 50 feet from the roadway and put down.
— On May 26, deputies responded to a report of vandalism after eggs were thrown at a car at Lake Fork Mobile Home Park. There was no damage to the car and the egg residue was removed.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
