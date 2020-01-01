The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department.
• On Sept. 1, Sabrina Behm, 29, of Leadville, was cited for passing on the left where prohibited by signs/markings.
• Officers responded to a fight at the Circle K gas station on Sept. 2. Due to charges in another case, the suspect will be serving time in the Department of Corrections.
• Officers went to the 100 block of East 11th St. on Sept. 3 to take a report of an aggressive driver. The case was closed when the reporting party was not willing to sign.
• Officers went to the Scarlet Tavern on Sept. 5 on a report of a fight. Investigation is ongoing.
• On Sept. 6, an officer stopped a vehicle for failing to yield the right of way when proceeding from a stop sign. The officer then discovered the driver had a warrant for his arrest and a suspended Wisconsin driver’s licence. Jacob Holderfield, 21, of Leadville, was arrested on the warrant and issued a citation for driving without a valid drivers’ license.
• After investigating a non-injury accident on Harrison Avenue on Sept. 6, the officer determined the accident was caused by a driver making a u-turn. Johannes Van Den Heuvel, 57, of the Netherlands, was issued a citation for making a u-turn where prohibited.
• Henry Townsend, 30, of Havelock, N. C., was arrested on charges of assault and harassment Sept. 6 following a fight at the Scarlet Tavern.
• Jeffrey Ciafin, of Aurora, was issued a citation for failing to maintain lane of travel on Sept. 8.
• Haley Mulstay, 24, of Leadville, was arrested on charges of harassment and domestic violence on Sept. 8.
• Carlos Cisneros, 22, of Leadville, was issued a summons for speeding, 35/25, and driving under restraint on Sept. 9.
• Following a traffic stop on Sept. 9, Jeorge Zuniga, 37, of Leadville, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both; attempting to elude a police officer; compulsory insurance; speeding, 10-19 mph over the limit; and open alcoholic beverage container.
• Sarah Campbell, 39, of Leadville, was charged with harassment and domestic violence on Sept. 10.
• Phillip Larwood, 36, of Leadville, was arrested on charges of obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct on Sept. 10.
• After police responded to the 700 block of Harrison Avenue on Sept. 10, Rhiannon Hundley, 42, of Leadville, was charged with domestic violence and harassment.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
• Police took a report Sept. 11 on property taken from a construction site on North Poplar Street. Police are investigating two suspects.
• Two juveniles were cited at Ice Palace Park with possession of marijuana on Sept. 11.
• After police found two dogs running at large in the 500 block of West Chestnut St., Rachel Wiener, 21, of Leadville, was issued a citation with two counts of animals running at large.
• On Sept. 12, officers took a report of a juvenile with a vape at the high school. The juvenile was taken home and parents were notified.
• A bicycle was reported stolen and subsequently located on Sept. 12.
• On Sept. 14, officers received information from the Lake County Sheriff’s office about a vehicle stolen from a construction site off North Poplar Street. The vehicle was later recovered in Frisco and returned to the owner.
• After a reported disturbance at the Manhattan Bar on Sept. 14, Andrew Forester, 34, of North Carolina, was arrested on charges of harassment and third-degree assault.
• After a report of a protection order violation at the Tabor Grand, Rhiannon Hundley, 42, of Leadville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence and violation of a protection order.
• A juvenile was cited on Sept. 15 for driving a motor vehicle without a valid drivers’ license.
• On Sept. 15, Rosalia Ortiz, 25, of Gypsum, was cited for speeding, 40/25, and compulsory insurance.
• Following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of North Poplar St., Emmanuel Juarez-Navarro, 24, of Vail, was cited for speeding, 35/25, and failure to obey traffic-control device.
