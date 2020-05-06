The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department:
— On March 16, officers were dispatched to a possible hit and run accident on Harrison Ave. A juvenile was cited for driving without a valid license and failing to present evidence of insurance upon request.
— On March 17, officers responded to the Scarlet Tavern for a possible domestic problem. The situation was determined to not be criminal.
— On March 17, officers were requested to assist a Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy with an inmate.
— On March 17, officers responded to an unexpected death on E. 11th St.
— On March 17, officers on patrol were driving down Harrison Ave. when they contacted Nathan Lehmann, 57, of Leadville about a possible trespass in his motor vehicle.
— On March 18, officers took report of a dog bite near the intersection of E. Seventh St. and Alder St.
— On March 24, officers were dispatched to W. Second St. on a possible domestic violence call. Alfred Harrison, 50, of Leadville was cited for harassment and assault in the third degree.
— On March 24, officers were dispatched to a possible domestic violence incident on Harrison Ave. The investigation is still ongoing.
— On March 27, officers received a call about a burglary that happened two days prior. Someone broke into a vehicle and committed theft on E. Sixth St. The investigation is still ongoing.
— On March 29, officers responded to a call involving a male entering a home and several vehicles. Joshua Silver, 33, of Frisco was arrested, cited and released.
— On March 30, an officer was dispatched to assist Lake County Sheriff’s Office on an active domestic violence call.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
