The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department:
— On Feb. 1 officers were dealing with a possible disorderly conduct situation when a male arrived on scene. Officers believed the male to be under the influence of narcotics and the male volunteered a blood test. Further investigation is ongoing.
— On Feb. 4, officers responded to a single-vehicle accident in the alley behind Silver Dollar Saloon. Shawn Warner-Casias, 26, of Leadville was cited for careless driving.
— On Feb. 5, officers responded to a medical issue in the 200 block of E. 6th St. After an investigation, Joseph Russell, 26, of Leadville was arrested for second degree burglary and second degree kidnapping.
— On Feb. 6, an officer was requested to the 1000 block of West 4th St. for an assault.
— On Feb. 6, an officer received a court order and a complaint of trespassing in the 800 block of Harrison Ave. The people residing at the residence are to be vacated from the property.
— On Feb. 6, officers responded to a fight in progress on E. 6th St. Jordan Cobb was arrested for assault in the third degree and harassment.
— On Feb. 7, an officer responded to a theft that occurred in the 300 block of Harrison Ave.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
