Jen McLaren is the current president and general manager of Smartwool, located in Steamboat Springs. She is the first female to lead the world-renowned brand. McLaren is responsible for the oversight and strategic direction of the Smartwool global brand. She has been with Smartwool for more than eight years as a member of the senior leadership team and chief financial officer.
Prior to Smartwool, she served as North America chief financial officer, Timberland®. She joined the Timberland® brand in 2003 in the global financial planning and analysis organization.
McLaren holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of New Hampshire’s Whittemore School of Business and Economics. She began her career in public accounting at Arthur Andersen and then moved into various finance roles in startups and Softbank Capital.
McLaren is a dedicated outdoor enthusiast and believes that businesses have an obligation to make the world a better place. She is active in the Outdoor Industry Association, Camber Outdoors, The Nature Conservancy and SOS Outreach nonprofit organizations.
