As a continued precaution to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Lake County schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year. This is an extension of the initial order that closed schools to students and in-person learning.
At Lake County High School, the closure has required adaptation and learning on the move as things develop, LCHS Principal Ben Cairns said.
The extension of the closure likely will not change the ways that the district conducts distance learning, Wendy Wyman, LCSD superintendent, said.
Schools will continue to distribute learning materials and teachers will rely on the same methods of teaching that have been developed over the last several weeks.
In addition to changing how teachers and students communicate and engage with one another, the closure has shifted the way grades will be assigned.
This semester, students will largely be assessed based on their engagement with distance learning and the effort they put in to continuing their education during the closure, with less weight being put on assessments, Cairns said.
Standardized tests were cancelled as part of the initial closure order, and the extended closure means that final exams will also be called off.
Throughout the closure, Cairns has worked to determine what students need in respect to the end of the academic year, especially graduating seniors.
The district is considering alternatives to the high school’s traditional Memorial Day weekend graduation ceremony, including delaying the event and doing it remotely.
As it stands, LCHS will hold the graduation ceremony during that time, but it will not be a gathering in the typical sense.
Some of the programming, including the valedictorian’s speech, will be done by video, either streamed remotely or potentially screened in a fashion similar to a drive-in theater for participants to view from their cars. Details are still in flux, Cairns said.
Through a survey sent to graduating seniors, LCHS determined what students care most about in the graduation ceremony. Among the top desires was walking, in cap and gown, to receive their diploma.
Cairns said that LCHS will work over the coming weeks to figure out a way to do so safely, whether it takes spreading out the ceremony over a longer period of time, scheduling individual appointments for each student, or some other plan.
“I don’t quite know how that would look, but that seems to be something really important to them, so we will try to figure that out,” Cairns said.
While some assessments were cancelled as part of the first closure order, LCHS still plans to assign some of their year-end tests to evaluate students’ progress over the course of the academic year.
Events that typically accompany the end of the school year, such as music performances, sporting events and prom, often serve as community events, even for people without children in the district. Cairns acknowledged that their absence will be felt.
