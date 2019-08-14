Cheryl Talbot, who was appointed interim principal of Lake County Intermediate School last winter, will continue as the school’s principal for the 2019-2020 school year.
Talbot’s predecessor, Aidan Fleming, will not return to LCSD this fall. Fleming managed a transitional classroom program after cycling out of the principal role in November 2018.
Talbot was selected for the permanent position by a Lake County School District hiring committee. “The hiring process provided opportunities for LCIS teachers, staff and families to have input in the decision,” LCSD Superintendent Wendy Wyman told the Herald. “Everyone agreed that Cheryl is the right person to lead the school forward.”
Talbot has worked for LCSD since 2006 in a variety of roles including language acquisition instructor, math and social studies teacher and math dean. At one point or another, Talbot has instructed every grade level at LCIS.
“This age bracket is a lot of fun,” Talbot said. “They bring joy, excitement and curiosity to learning. They’re willing to try new things and take risks.”
