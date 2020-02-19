The Alpine Orchestra invites graduating high school seniors in Chaffee, Lake, and western Fremont Counties to apply for the Alpine Orchestra Scholarship.
The purpose of the scholarship is to encourage college level (two-year, four-year, or conservatory) study in the field of instrumental music, preferably leading to a career in instrumental music, by recognizing outstanding instrumental musical achievement in school and community.
If a student has the goal of music education, he or she may qualify for the additional designation of “Alpine Orchestra — Barbara Ebel Scholarship.”
Number of scholarships and financial awards are variable. Past awards have ranged from $250 to $1,000.
Award winners in 2020 will be eligible to apply for a one-year renewal of the scholarship in the 2021 competition.
Application information is available on the orchestra’s website (www.alpineorchestra.org) The deadline for submission of applications is March 20. Further questions may be addressed to Ruth Spencer at 719-486-2988.
