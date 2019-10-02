The Chaffee County Writers Exchange (CCWE) offers a special workshop Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Buena Vista at the Sangre de Cristo Electric Company Community Room.
This workshop will be facilitated by Jennifer Sweete, CCWE president, independent author and award-winning blogger, on “Publishing and Marketing in Two Worlds.” In addition, special guest Jerry Fabyanic, membership director for the Colorado Authors League, will conduct a roundtable discussion on these topics.
Attendees are invited to dress for Halloween in their favorite book-character costume. Reservations are required.
Bring paper, pen or laptop, a potluck item to share for lunch, and your drink. To respect those with allergies please refrain from wearing perfumes or colognes. Registration is $30 for CCWE members or $45 for non-members. The workshop registration document is available at www.CCWritersExchange.org/workshops; mail or bring to the session with your check made payable to: Chaffee County Writers Exchange, P.O. Box 245, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
