Colorado Mountain College Leadville presented 18 firefighters with Fire Academy I certificates on Dec. 7.
Since August, cadets have been taking two college-level courses totaling 12 credit hours: Firefighter I and Hazardous Materials Operations. The academy curriculum included classes at CMC Leadville and hands-on training at the college’s live-burn facility in Eagle County.
Certification prepares graduates for firefighting careers with Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue and surrounding fire departments.
Fire Academy instructors are both active and retired firefighters, representing nine fire departments throughout the region – including Eagle River, Summit, Vail, Greater Eagle, Glenwood Springs, Salida, Colorado River, Leadville, and Red, White and Blue.
Addressing the new firefighters at the commencement were Lieutenant Zak Miller of Vail Fire, coordinator of CMC’s fire-science program; Eagle River Fire Protection District firefighter and instructor Brandon Drury; Leadville Fire Rescue Chief Dan Dailey; and Eagle River Fire Rescue Chief Karl Bauer.
In his address, Bauer asked for a moment of silence and then spoke of the death of Summit Fire & EMS firefighter Ken Jones, who died fighting a fire at Copper Mountain early that same morning. Bauer told the new firefighters that serving others was central to firefighter Jones’ life, and he congratulated the graduates for their choice to serve others as well.
As part of the ceremony, Chief Dailey presented the Instructor of the Year award to Ryan Gregor. Both Cadet of the Year and Academic Excellence awards went to graduate Zachary Cherry, and Jonathan Burnham received the Certificate of Perseverance.
Colorado Mountain College Leadville offers the Fire Academy I certificate program each fall semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.