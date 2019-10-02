Arri Eisen, professor of science and society at Emory University, will present the Collegiate Peaks Forum Series lecture “Biology and Buddhism: What I’ve Learned about Life during a Decade Teaching Science to the Dalai Lama’s Monks and Nuns” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 in the Ivy Ballroom of the Surf Hotel in Buena Vista.
The lecture is free to the public and refreshments will be served.
The Surf Hotel is located at 1012 Front Loop. Parking for the hotel is north of the Eddyline Restaurant. When coming into Buena Vista on South Main Street, turn right onto Swift Circle (there is a stop sign at the corner). The dirt parking lot is on the left. Walk across South Main Street to the Surf Hotel.
The Dalai Lama invited Emory University to shape and lead the first significant change to his monastics’ academic curriculum in six centuries. Little did anyone imagine how profoundly this new direction would affect all involved with these changes.
Eisen received his B.S. with honors from University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and his Ph.D. in biochemistry from University of Washington-Seattle. He is the Nat C. Robertson Distinguished Teaching Professor of Science and Society and has been teaching in biology, interdisciplinary studies, and the Center for Ethics at Emory for nearly three decades. He has won every teaching award for which he is eligible at Emory and estimates he has taught more than 4,000 students in his career thus far — and remembers the names of nearly 1,000.
Eisen has been involved in the Emory Tibet Science Initiative since its inception. He will discuss with the audience unexpected insights gained in the project in relation to science and religion, teaching across cultures, and the process of thinking about and doing science in general. He publishes in public and peer-reviewed literature in science, science education, bioethics, and science and religion. Eisen is the author, with Yungdrung Konchok, of “The Enlightened Gene: Biology, Buddhism, and the Convergence that Explains the World” (ForeEdge 2017). Copies of this book will be available for purchase and signing by Eisen at the lecture.
