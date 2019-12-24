Carrie Besnette Hauser, president of Colorado Mountain College, and Tom Stritikus, president of Fort Lewis College, were elected to the Board of Directors of the American Council on Education, the major coordinating body for the nation’s colleges and universities.
They were selected Dec. 12; their terms will begin in March 2020 after ACE2020, ACE’s 102nd Annual Meeting.
“It is an exciting time to join the ACE Board of Directors,” said Hauser. “Higher education is at a critical crossroads. As the pipeline of high school graduates is expected to decline, and the population of historically under-represented and non-traditional students increases proportionally, colleges and universities must consider entirely new operational paradigms and prioritize inclusivity and success strategies for all students to compete in such a highly competitive workforce and knowledge-based economy. I look forward to working with my colleagues across the country to determine better ways our institutions can deliver the outcomes our states and nation need.”
Since 2013, Hauser has been president and CEO of Colorado Mountain College, a public dual-mission institution with 12 campus locations serving 12,000 square miles of the central Rocky Mountains. Through her innovative leadership at Colorado Mountain College, since 2012-13 the college has seen enrollment of Latinx students increase by 52% and credential completion rates of all students rise 33%, while annual expenditures per student decreased by double digits.
Previously she held leadership roles at the Kauffman Foundation, Metropolitan State University of Denver and the Daniels Fund, and has taught at UCLA, the University of Denver and Colorado State University. She has held research and legislative staff roles as well as positions with the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education and the University of Arizona, her undergraduate alma mater.
She is a governor’s appointee to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission and a member of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Board of Directors, El Pomar Foundation Northwest Regional Council and Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank Economic Advisory Council. At the national level, President Hauser serves on the board of American Rivers and is past president of the National Scholarship Providers Association.
