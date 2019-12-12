Like many local governments across Colorado, Lake County is considering policy actions to fight youth tobacco and vape use.
In the 2017-2018 school year, about 25% of Lake County High School students had smoked cigarettes or used e-vapor products in the 30 days prior to taking the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey. And according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey released last week, e-cigarettes were the tobacco product most frequently used by high-school students across the nation in 2019. About 28% of students surveyed reported using e-vapor products.
Though 2018-2019 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey results have not yet been released, stakeholders fear that local youth vape use has increased in parallel with national trends.
In the 2018-2019 school year, nine LCHS students were suspended for vape use. Ten students have already been suspended from LCHS for vaping this year.
“We are seeing a wave of true addiction,” LCHS Principal Ben Cairns told the Board of County Commissioners at a meeting on tobacco policy last week. “It has really hurt our relationship with some kids.”
Lake County students, school administrators, parents and representatives from several nonprofits met with the BOCC in September to discuss youth vape use. On Thursday, the group gathered again to examine surrounding counties’ tobacco policy and to chart a healthy path forward for Lake County.
Last spring, the Colorado Legislature passed a bill allowing local governments to regulate nicotine products in their jurisdictions without penalty from the state. Ever since, counties and municipalities across the state have moved to tighten restrictions around the sale of nicotine products.
“When I started this work I thought we were ahead but really we are behind,” Lake County Build a Generation Youth Master Plan Coordinator Kevin Pokorny said of local efforts to control tobacco use.
Eagle County raised the legal purchase age for nicotine products to 21 earlier this year while Aspen, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs have all banned the sale of flavored nicotine products.
This fall, Summit County and the towns of Frisco, Dillon, Breckenridge and Silverthorne acted in unity to raise the nicotine purchase age to 21. County and municipal retailers in Summit will also be required to apply for a license to sell tobacco come January.
Eagle County Public Health employee Mandy Ivanov suggested that Lake County and the City of Leadville create uniform tobacco regulations, similar to Summit County. “It helps when everyone is on the same page with these policies,” she said.
Three policy considerations are currently on the table for Lake County: raising the purchase age for nicotine products to 21, creating a tobacco retailer licensing program and banning all flavored nicotine products.
Commissioner Sarah Mudge supported the regulations at Thursday’s meeting. And though commissioners Kayla Marcella and Mark Glenn were absent, Mudge said she felt confident they would favor the policies.
Mudge directed stakeholders to set up a meeting with the city to discuss concurrent tobacco policy. She also requested resolution templates and educational resources from members of Colorado School of Public Health’s tobacco assistance team who were present at the meeting.
The BOCC hopes to make a policy decision on the matter in early 2020.
“Communities are coming to us for help now where before it was us begging them to take action,” Tracy Doyle, of CSPH, said. “It’s a different environment now.”
