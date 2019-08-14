AARP’s Safe Driver training program is being offered Aug. 20 in Buena Vista at the Sangre de Cristo Community Room, 29780 U.S. 24 North, from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Completion of this training can mean a discount on car insurance.
Reservations are required. Contact Jean Gabardi, 719-395-1986. Space is limited.
The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 if not a member. The completion certificate is good for 3 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.